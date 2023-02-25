Close menu
League One
BarnsleyBarnsley15:00DerbyDerby County
Venue: Oakwell, England

Barnsley v Derby County

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Isted
  • 12Thomas
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 2Williams
  • 30Phillips
  • 48Connell
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 9Norwood
  • 44Cole

Substitutes

  • 3Russell
  • 14Martin
  • 16Thomas
  • 17Cotter
  • 20Searle
  • 26Larkeche
  • 31Tedic

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 3Forsyth
  • 6Cashin
  • 17Sibley
  • 23White
  • 4Hourihane
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 38Knight
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 10McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 9Collins
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Thompson
  • 18Dobbin
  • 22Springett
  • 32McGee
  • 33Davies
Referee:
Bobby Madden

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

