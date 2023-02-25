Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Griffiths
  • 2Furlong
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 14Molumby
  • 11Diangana
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 12Dike

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 6Ajayi
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 22Albrighton
  • 25Chalobah
  • 29Gardner-Hickman

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 16Howson
  • 30Hackney
  • 21Forss
  • 29Akpom
  • 8McGree
  • 10Archer

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 6Fry
  • 7Barlaser
  • 11A Ramsey
  • 23Roberts
  • 25Crooks
  • 27Bola
Referee:
Darren Bond

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3413101148371149
9Norwich33147124637949
10Coventry33139113633348
11West Brom32129114236645
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
