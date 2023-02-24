Close menu
Championship
CoventryCoventry City0SunderlandSunderland0

Coventry City v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 13Wilson
  • 3Doyle
  • 16McNally
  • 5McFadzean
  • 8Allen
  • 45Palmer
  • 28Eccles
  • 38Hamer
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 27Bidwell
  • 7Norton-Cuffy

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 4Rose
  • 11Wilson-Esbrand
  • 18Maguire
  • 19Walker
  • 23Dabo
  • 24Godden

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 24Neil
  • 25Michut
  • 10Roberts
  • 16Diallo
  • 20Clarke
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 12Bass
  • 13O'Nien
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 21Pritchard
  • 22Lihadji
  • 39Ekwah
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry City).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Trai Hume (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Neil.

  4. Post update

    Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Dan Ballard.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.

  10. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

