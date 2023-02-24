Coventry City v Sunderland

Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 13Wilson
- 3Doyle
- 16McNally
- 5McFadzean
- 8Allen
- 45Palmer
- 28Eccles
- 38Hamer
- 17Gyökeres
- 27Bidwell
- 7Norton-Cuffy
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 4Rose
- 11Wilson-Esbrand
- 18Maguire
- 19Walker
- 23Dabo
- 24Godden
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 5Ballard
- 6Batth
- 42Alese
- 24Neil
- 25Michut
- 10Roberts
- 16Diallo
- 20Clarke
- 28Gelhardt
Substitutes
- 12Bass
- 13O'Nien
- 17Ba
- 19Bennette
- 21Pritchard
- 22Lihadji
- 39Ekwah
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Trai Hume (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Neil.
Post update
Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Dan Ballard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.
Post update
Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
