Championship
Bristol CityBristol City15:00HullHull City
Venue: Ashton Gate, England

Bristol City v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 16Pring
  • 6James
  • 8Williams
  • 17Sykes
  • 7Scott
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 20Bell

Substitutes

  • 3Dasilva
  • 9Cornick
  • 10King
  • 14Weimann
  • 21Wells
  • 23Haikin
  • 35Taylor-Clarke

Hull

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Darlow
  • 33Christie
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 27Slater
  • 8Docherty
  • 35Simons
  • 7Tufan
  • 10Ebiowei
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 2Coyle
  • 3Elder
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 16Longman
  • 18Traoré
  • 30Tetteh
  • 32Lo-Tutala
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3413101148371149
9Norwich33147124637949
10Coventry33139113633348
11West Brom32129114236645
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

