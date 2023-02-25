Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: Loftus Road, England

Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 2Kakay
  • 3Dunne
  • 4Dickie
  • 22Paal
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 15Field
  • 6Johansen
  • 18Lowe
  • 14Martin
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 19Dixon-Bonner
  • 20Richards
  • 28Gubbins
  • 37Adomah

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 2Brittain
  • 27Travis
  • 21Buckley
  • 14Thomas
  • 8Szmodics
  • 10Dolan
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 3Pickering
  • 6Morton
  • 19Hedges
  • 22Brereton
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
  • 34Hilton
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3413101148371149
9Norwich33147124637949
10Coventry33139113633348
11West Brom32129114236645
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
