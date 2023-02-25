Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City15:00CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3413101148371149
9Norwich33147124637949
10Coventry33139113633348
11West Brom32129114236645
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport