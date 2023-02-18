Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Larne go three points clear with victory over Cliftonville

Leaders Larne moved three points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 2-1 win over nearest rivals Cliftonville at Inver Park.

Leroy Millar and Andy Ryan netted for Larne before Jonny Addis pulled a goal back for 10-man Cliftonville.

Linfield move one point behind Cliftonville with a 2-0 home win over Carrick Rangers and Crusaders beat Coleraine 2-0 at Seaview.

Portadown beat Glenavon 3-1 in the Mid-Ulster derby at Shamrock Park.

Glentoran continued their resurgance under Rodney McAree with a 3-1 victory away to Ballymena United on Friday, while Dungannon Swifts beat relegation rivals Newry City 2-0 in the night's other match.

In a meeting of the two sides who had started the day level on points at the summit, Larne came close to taking the lead inside the opening two minutes as Joe Thomson's corner travelled all the way to the back post where Cian Bolger arrived unmarked but the big defender could only poke his effort wide.

Then, Ryan's through ball released striker partner Lee Bonis but his fierce strike was kept out by the arm of Cliftonville keeper Nathan Gartside.

As Larne continued to create chances, Gartside was on hand to turn behind a Bonis shot after two previous shots were blocked in the build-up.

The home side's dominance eventually paid off on 33 minutes when Fuad Sule won a crunching sliding tackle on Ronan Doherty in midfield and the ball broke to Millar who advanced a couple of steps before arrowing a shot in to the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

Larne had appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Raymond Crangle close to the interval when Micheal Glynn went down under a challenge from David Parkhouse.

Cliftonville's task became more difficult on 58 minutes when the referee adjudged that Jamie McDonagh, already on a caution from the first half, went down too easily under a challenge from Aaron Donnelly and showed a second yellow card for simulation.

Bonis had an effort ruled out for offside before Larne doubled their lead on 76 minutes when Millar again broke from midfield before rolling the ball across the face of goal for Ryan to force a shot home via the body of Gartside.

Cliftonville pulled a goal back with eight minutes left when Addis controlled Ronan Doherty's free kick inside the penalty area before rifling a shot high into the net, but the north Belfast side were unable to fashion an equaliser, despite late appeals for a penalty following a challenge on Ronan Hale.

Crusaders beat Bannsiders

Watch: Comfortable Crusaders see off Coleraine to go fourth

Crusaders leapfrogged opponents Coleraine into fourth place with a deserved 2-0 win at Seaview thanks to goals from Paull Heatley and Adam Lecky.

Paul Heatley, who reached 200 goals for the Crues in midweek, opened the scoring on 36 minutes with a cool finish past Gareth Deane following a rare error from Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell in midfield.

He should have had a second on the stroke of half-time when he was again through one-on-one with Deane but this time the goalkeeper saved with his foot.

But the points were secured in the 86th minute as Adam Lecky doubled his side's advantage following another Coleraine defensive error.

This time sub' Jack O'Mahony was caught in possession by Philip Lowry, who squared fo the unmarked striker to roll the ball past Deane.

Coleraine failed to muster a shot on target in the 90 minutes in a result which brings their unbeaten 14 game run in the league to an end.

Linfield win injury-hit encounter

Linfield battle past resilient Carrick Rangers

Linfield bounced back from their midweek defeat by Glentoran with a 2-0 win over a resolute Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park.

Eetu Vertainen opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half after the Blues' top scorer slotted home from the edge of the penalty area after he was found unmarked by winger Joel Cooper.

Substitute Kyle McClean secured the three points 14 minutes from time after the midfielder curled the ball into the top corner with an effort that left goalkeeper Ross Glendinning with no chance.

Linfield had two big chances to take the lead in the first half when Chris McKee ran onto Vertainen's flick but, with only Glendinning to beat, the forward's effort was straight at the Carrick stoppe.

Ryan McKay, a January signing from Dundela, went close minutes later after receiving Vertainen's pass eight yards from goal the left back's effort was expertly saved by Glendinning.

Linfield's win was not without consequence as they suffered a double injury blow when Robbie McDaid had to be stretchered off after going down under Steven Gordon's challenge after just 30 seconds, while the bright McKay had to be replaced after 20 minutes due to a head injury.

Gordon was also taken off with an injury as trio of stoppages led to 10 minutes of injury time at the end of the first half.

O'Sullivan double as Portadown win derby

Watch: O'Sullivan double as Portadown win derby

Alan O'Sullivan came off the bench to score two second-half goals as Portadown beat Glenavon 3-1 in the Mid-Ulster derby at Shamrock Park to secure a vital win in their bid to avoid relegation.

The hosts took an early lead when Mark Russell's dangerous pass took a deflection and fell to Stephen Teggart, who fired past goalkeeper Rory Brown.

O'Sullivan scored Portadown's second when Josh Archer flicked the ball to the former Warrenpoint Town striker, who took advantage of hesitation in the visitors' defence to find the bottom corner from close range.

Glenavon pulled a goal one back in the 81st minute when Ondrej Mastny, who had palmed away a looping corner, could not deny Danny Wallace's close-range volley from the rebound.

However, Niall Currie's men restored their lead soon after when a through ball left O'Sullivan one-on-one with busy keeper Brown, and he slotted home well to seal three points for his side.

Portadown missed a penalty just before half time when a spot-kick was awarded after Lee Chapman was brought down in the box by Aaron Rodgers. Cathair Friel took the penalty but struck the outside of the post, with keeper Brown also diving the right way.

The victory brings basement side Portadown to within 11 points of second-from-bottom Dungannon Swifts, with Currie's men having a game in hand.

