Serie A leaders Napoli moved 18 points clear at the top of the table thanks to a routine away victory over Sassuolo.
Napoli scored after only 12 minutes through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, shooting low into the corner after a fine run.
Armand Lauriente hit the post for the hosts, before Victor Osimhen hit the woodwork for Napoli.
Osimhen made it 2-0 after 33 minutes when he powerfully shot on the turn and beat Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli at his near post.
Osimhen has now scored in seven successive Serie A matches for Napoli, who are trying to become Italian champions for only the third time and for the first time since 1989-90.
The visitors thought they had added a third goal in injury time through Giovanni Simeone, but it was ruled out after a video assistant referee check showed there was an offside.
Napoli have only lost one league game all season and have 62 points from 23 matches, with second-placed Inter Milan on 44 points.
Inter have a game in hand, which they play on Saturday when they entertain Udinese at San Siro.
Napoli finished above Liverpool in their Champions League group and play away at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
Formation 4-3-3
- 47Consigli
- 21Zortea
- 28Erlic
- 44Tressoldi Netto
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 16FrattesiSubstituted forÁlvarez Martínezat 85'minutes
- 27LopezBooked at 81minsSubstituted forObiangat 85'minutes
- 7de SouzaSubstituted forThorstvedtat 79'minutes
- 20BajramiSubstituted forCeïdeat 79'minutes
- 92DefrelSubstituted forPinamontiat 57'minutes
- 45LaurientéBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 3Marchizza
- 8Harroui
- 9Pinamonti
- 10Berardi
- 11Álvarez Martínez
- 13Ferrari
- 14Obiang
- 15Ceïde
- 17Müldür
- 25Pegolo
- 35D'Andrea
- 42Thorstvedt
- 64Russo
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 17Olivera
- 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 78'minutes
- 68Lobotka
- 7ElmasBooked at 53minsSubstituted forZerbinat 85'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forZielinskiat 58'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 84'minutes
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forLozanoat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Mário Rui
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 20Zielinski
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 91Ndombélé
- 95Gollini
- Referee:
- Andrea Colombo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, Napoli 2.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Offside, Napoli. Giovanni Di Lorenzo tries a through ball, but Hirving Lozano is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).
Post update
Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Armand Laurienté.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
Post update
Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Alessio Zerbin (Napoli).
Post update
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Post update
Agustín Álvarez Martínez (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Pedro Obiang replaces Maxime Lopez.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Agustín Álvarez Martínez replaces Davide Frattesi.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Alessio Zerbin replaces Eljif Elmas.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen because of an injury.
Post update
Kim Min-Jae (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrea Pinamonti (Sassuolo).