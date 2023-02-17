Close menu
Italian Serie A
SassuoloSassuolo0NapoliNapoli2

Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli: Serie A leaders move 18 points clear after routine victory

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Victor Osimhen scores for Napoli
Victor Osimhen has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Napoli this season

Serie A leaders Napoli moved 18 points clear at the top of the table thanks to a routine away victory over Sassuolo.

Napoli scored after only 12 minutes through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, shooting low into the corner after a fine run.

Armand Lauriente hit the post for the hosts, before Victor Osimhen hit the woodwork for Napoli.

Osimhen made it 2-0 after 33 minutes when he powerfully shot on the turn and beat Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli at his near post.

Osimhen has now scored in seven successive Serie A matches for Napoli, who are trying to become Italian champions for only the third time and for the first time since 1989-90.

The visitors thought they had added a third goal in injury time through Giovanni Simeone, but it was ruled out after a video assistant referee check showed there was an offside.

Napoli have only lost one league game all season and have 62 points from 23 matches, with second-placed Inter Milan on 44 points.

Inter have a game in hand, which they play on Saturday when they entertain Udinese at San Siro.

Napoli finished above Liverpool in their Champions League group and play away at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 47Consigli
  • 21Zortea
  • 28Erlic
  • 44Tressoldi Netto
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 16FrattesiSubstituted forÁlvarez Martínezat 85'minutes
  • 27LopezBooked at 81minsSubstituted forObiangat 85'minutes
  • 7de SouzaSubstituted forThorstvedtat 79'minutes
  • 20BajramiSubstituted forCeïdeat 79'minutes
  • 92DefrelSubstituted forPinamontiat 57'minutes
  • 45LaurientéBooked at 43mins

Substitutes

  • 3Marchizza
  • 8Harroui
  • 9Pinamonti
  • 10Berardi
  • 11Álvarez Martínez
  • 13Ferrari
  • 14Obiang
  • 15Ceïde
  • 17Müldür
  • 25Pegolo
  • 35D'Andrea
  • 42Thorstvedt
  • 64Russo

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 78'minutes
  • 68Lobotka
  • 7ElmasBooked at 53minsSubstituted forZerbinat 85'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forZielinskiat 58'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 84'minutes
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forLozanoat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Andrea Colombo

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sassuolo 0, Napoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, Napoli 2.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli.

  5. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. Giovanni Di Lorenzo tries a through ball, but Hirving Lozano is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).

  8. Post update

    Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Armand Laurienté.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  11. Post update

    Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Alessio Zerbin (Napoli).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

  14. Post update

    Agustín Álvarez Martínez (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Pedro Obiang replaces Maxime Lopez.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Agustín Álvarez Martínez replaces Davide Frattesi.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Alessio Zerbin replaces Eljif Elmas.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Kim Min-Jae (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Pinamonti (Sassuolo).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 17th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli23202156154162
2Inter Milan22142641261544
3Atalanta22125541241741
4Roma22125529191041
5AC Milan2212553830841
6Lazio22116537191839
7Torino228682223-130
8Udinese227963025530
9Juventus22135434171729
10Monza228592830-229
11Bologna228592832-429
12Empoli226972128-727
13Lecce225982225-324
14Fiorentina2266102329-624
15Sassuolo2366112635-924
16Salernitana2256112542-1721
17Spezia2247111937-1819
18Hellas Verona2245132033-1317
19Sampdoria2225151036-2611
20Cremonese2208141540-258
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport