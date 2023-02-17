League of Ireland: Derry City held by last-gasp St Pat's in season opener
Derry City were held to a 1-1 draw in their League of Ireland opener with St. Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park.
Last season's runners-up led through Jordan McEneff's deflected effort in the first half.
But a succession of Pat's corners led to the equaliser in the closing minutes in Inchicore.
A final touch off Joe Redmond is thought to have brought the sides level as both teams had to settle for a point in the first game of the season.
More to follow.