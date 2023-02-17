Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jordan McEneff gave Derry City a first-half lead at Richmond Park

Derry City were held to a 1-1 draw in their League of Ireland opener with St. Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park.

Last season's runners-up led through Jordan McEneff's deflected effort in the first half.

But a succession of Pat's corners led to the equaliser in the closing minutes in Inchicore.

A final touch off Joe Redmond is thought to have brought the sides level as both teams had to settle for a point in the first game of the season.

More to follow.