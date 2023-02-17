Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Pictured with Sir Tom Farmer (left), Rod Petrie first joined the Hibernian board in 1996 before becoming chairman in 2004

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie is among the final candidates seeking election to Uefa's executive committee.

As well as serving as SFA president since 2019, the 66-year-old spent 15 years as Hibernian chairman.

Petrie is one of 11 hopefuls hoping to make it on to European football's supreme executive body.

The vote will take place at the 47th ordinary Uefa congress in Lisbon on 5 April.

"I believe in the power of football - ensuring our game can maximise its reach across all communities in society," said Petrie.

"Football's social, health and economic benefits are unrivalled, as Uefa's Social Return on Investment research has shown in Scotland and elsewhere.

"I believe I can make a significant contribution on behalf of all of Uefa's National Associations while also representing Scotland and Scottish football with pride and integrity."

Four of Petrie's rivals to make it on the committee are seeking re-election, with only one space available.