Last updated on .From the section Leicester

James Maddison has scored two goals in his last two games for Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he "won't beg a player to stay" as James Maddison's new contract talks continue.

The England midfielder's current deal expires in 18 months and he has been linked external-link with moves away from the Foxes.

Rodgers said there has been no development in current discussions, but stressed Maddison remains fully focused on doing his best for the club.

"It's a conversation we've been having with James' representatives for a while so there's no change in that," he said.

"For me, it's about making sure that, despite whatever the situation is, that James is playing at the best level he can be.

"Thankfully as a player he's got experience now, he's very focused on purely doing his best for us and staying available and fit.

"He's a top player in the league and he's shown that in his time here, gradually from when he's come in to the position he's in now, you can see that development take place.

"I think that's the type of club we are - we'll develop players, we'll improve players, we can give them great conditions to work in - but I won't be begging for a player to stay."

Maddison has enjoyed an impressive season, with his form in the first-half of the campaign earning him a place in England's World Cup squad.

A knee injury meant he did not feature in Qatar but he has picked up from where he left off since returning from injury with two goals in his last two games, taking his tally for the season to nine.

Rodgers will be hopeful Maddison can continue his form when Leicester face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Foxes go into that game looking to extend their winning run to four games in all competitions, and Rodgers added: "It's [Old Trafford] a great place to go and play.

"You know to get a result you've got to be strong, you've got to defend well, be aggressive and it's a great big pitch to go and play football on.

"Once we do the dirty work then we aim to showcase the qualities going forward and look to be aggressive in the game."