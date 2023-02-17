Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Lewis Montsma played for Lincoln in midweek against Derby County before the FA issued the ban

Lincoln City defender Lewis Montsma has been suspended for three games for an incident in Saturday's League One win against Bristol Rovers.

The Dutchman, 24, appeared to elbow Rovers defender James Connolly.

Match officials missed the 81st-minute incident, which was caught on camera and sent to the Football Association.

Montsma admitted the violent conduct charge but contested the ban, which was rejected by a independent regulatory commission.

It means he will miss Lincoln's matches against Portsmouth, Forest Green and MK Dons.

Rovers had Ryan Loft sent off in the same game for an apparent elbow on Lincoln's Carl Rushworth, and there were confrontations between players after the final whistle.