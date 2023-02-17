Last updated on .From the section QPR

Lyndon Dykes' most recent outing for QPR came on 21 January

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes has returned to training with the Championship club after being hospitalised at the end of January.

The 27-year-old, who has scored six goals in 29 outings for the R's this season, was released a fortnight ago.

QPR boss Neil Critchley said it "gave everyone a real lift" when the Scotland international returned to their Heston training ground on Thursday.

"He's desperate to get back and is already pushing himself," he added. external-link

"At the moment, he's just doing low-level physical stuff. We'll take it step-by-step with him."

QPR are 17th in the Championship table, eight points off the play-offs and nine points above the relegation zone, having recorded just one win in their past 16 league games.