Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Ruben Selles has been a first-team coach at Southampton under both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones

Southampton interim boss Ruben Selles says he wants to become the club's next permanent manager.

The 39-year-old Spaniard was appointed as interim boss after manager Nathan Jones was sacked following Saturday's defeat to 10-man Wolves.

Selles' comments come after Southampton ended their interest in making ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch their new manager when talks broke down.

"I have been feeling ready to be number one for the last four years," he said.

Southampton are currently bottom of the Premier League, having won just four of their 22 games.

Selles, who has coaching experience in Greece, Azerbaijan and Denmark, will take charge of the club for the first time on Saturday when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"I have been through all the levels of football, not just in England, but in the rest of the world," he added.

"I am very proud of what I did, every single corner I've been in. I have a lot of personal experience and coaching hours, so I think it is a natural thing for me.

"If you asked me three or four months ago I would say, 'yes, I am as capable to do that as any other'. But it is not my decision.

"The people who run the club will make a decision, but, of course, I would be more than happy to do the job."