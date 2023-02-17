Last updated on .From the section National League

Almond 'fortunate' after life-threatening injury

Darlington defender Paddy Almond still hopes to be able to return to football after his bleed on the brain - but is grateful just to be alive.

The 20-year-old spent three weeks in care at the Royal London Hospital after he was transferred there following the FA Trophy game against Southend.

Specialists have now told Almond the swelling has gone down and he may no longer require surgery.

"My goal is to get back on a football pitch," Almond told BBC Look North.

"In terms of what the doctors and the consultants say, it's still up in the air. But I'm still here, breathing.

"Fortunately I'm lucky enough to walk away from it and able to get back to 100%."

The incident was a scary one for all concerned, as it seemed to occur from an innocuous header rather than a challenge by or collision with an opponent.

Almond, who came through Sunderland's academy before joining Darlington, is now making small steps to recovery with a resumption of gentle exercise, but is fully aware of the trauma he has come through.

"At first I thought it was just concussion," he continued.

"The symptoms are the same; headaches, double vision, I couldn't really walk. Then when Danny [O'Connor, club physio] carried me off the pitch, I just started being sick everywhere.

"They scanned me at the hospital and realised it was actually a bleed on the brain.

"It wasn't just football-wise, it was a health concern, I thought it could be life-threatening."

With the injury meaning his income from football was no longer possible, and with the family incurring expense to travel to London from the north east, an online fundraiser was set up to help meet costs.

More than £13,500 was raised through the platform.

"The fundraising for him was amazing," O'Connor added. "I'm still blown away by it, everyone came together. It's a tight-knit community in football."