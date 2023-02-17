Last updated on .From the section Wales

Archive: Gemma Evans scores against Kazakhstan in 2021

Wales defender Gemma Evans says winning her 50th cap for her country is "absolutely out of this world".

If Evans, 26, plays in Wales' Pinatar Cup game against Iceland on Saturday she will become the latest player to reach the landmark for her country.

Evans made her Wales debut in June 2016, a 2-0 home defeat to Norway during qualifying for Euro 2017.

"I wanted to get there but I don't think I believed in myself that I would," said Evans.

"For me it's a massive honour, as a kid I dreamt of being a professional footballer and representing Wales.

"But to get to 50 is absolutely out of this world, I'm so happy for myself and proud because of the barriers I've faced.

"And to do it with these girls, I couldn't ask for a better bunch, and it will be a proud moment for me, my family and my friends."

Gemma Evans lines up before her senior Wales debut against Norway at Newport in 2016

Evans' 50th game could be crucial to Wales' hopes of winning the 2023 Pinatar Cup.

After beating Philippines 1-0 in their opening match on Wednesday, Wales moved into second place in the competition behind favourites Iceland - who beat Scotland 2-0 on the same day.

The winner of Saturday's match would take a significant advantage into the final round of games on Tuesday, 21 February.

"Confidence is high, we've got to keep building and believing in ourselves," said Evans.

"Training has been intense and there have been good sessions, so we are confident but we know it will not be easy, it will be very tricky.

"It will be physical which we expect but we will rise to the challenge and compete."

Gemma Grainger's side have the whole of 2023 to prepare for next year's qualification campaign for Euro 2025.

As well as the completion of the Pinatar Cup, Wales have also announced a home friendly with Northern Ireland which is scheduled for April.

After narrowly missing out on a place at the 2023 World Cup, Evans says finally reaching a major tournament would be a "dream come true".

"For most of the senior players that is their final step," said Evans.

"For Wales, we deserve to be there, we just need to get there now.

"It would be phenomenal to get the Red Wall [Wales' supporters] there and show our appreciation back to them with a major tournament."

Evans 'embodies everything it means to be Welsh'

Gemma Evans (L) and Rachel Rowe (R) have played together at Reading since July 2021

Wales and Reading teammate Rachel Rowe says Evans "embodies everything it means to be Welsh".

Rowe has won four caps more than Evans, and celebrated her own 50th cap in Wales' World Cup first round play-off win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in front of a record crowd of 15,200.

The pair are close friends off the field, as Rowe says she wait to celebrate Evans' milestone with her.

"It's a real honour to be a part of it with her," said Rowe.

"She's one of my favourite people in the world and one of my closest friends.

"Everyone she encounters comes away smiling. She's a great person, and she embodies everything it means to be Welsh and to play for the national team.

"Everyone will be so proud of her when she gets that 50th cap."

And Rowe believes this international milestone will be doubled by Evans in the future.

"The amazing thing about Gemma is I don't think we've seen the best of her yet," added Rowe.

"As talented as she is now and as consistent as she has been, I think there is only more to come from her development.

"I've already said to her she'll get her 100th cap if she stays consistent and stays injury free.

"She will be vital for us going forward playing in major tournaments when we qualify."