Celtic have no fitness concerns over Kyogo Furuhashi for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February.

The Japanese striker was withdrawn early in last weekend's Scottish Cup win over St Mirren after picking up a shoulder injury.

But the 28-year-old, who has scored 22 goals this season, trained on Thursday and Friday and is available for Saturday's meeting with Aberdeen.

"He's fine, he's good to go," said manager Ange Postecoglou.

"David Turnbull got a bit of knock in the game last week, so he'll miss tomorrow and that's it. Everyone else is okay.

"After the [St Mirren] game, I was pretty relaxed about it. He [Kyogo] had a similar one last year, missed one session and played the next game. It wasn't something we were overly concerned about.

"He's trained the last two days, so no issues."

Kyogo scored twice in last season's League Cup final as Celtic came from behind to beat Hibernian at Hampden Park.

Celtic are aiming for a 15th successive home league victory against Aberdeen and are on a run of 12 wins and one draw in all competitions since the campaign resumed after the World Cup.

The champions, who are nine points clear at the top of the Premiership, have scored 41 goals and conceded six in that 13-match sequence.

"Our football is better than it was at the start of the season, we're a lot more controlled in games," said Postecoglou.

"As much as we are scoring goals, we're really minimising the opposition's threat against us. That's probably been the bigger change since the break.

"Our pressing and counter-pressing has been really on mark and that's allowed us a framework to go on and score more goals."

Asked about reports suggesting Celtic are planning a summer tour to Japan, Postecoglou, who spent three years in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos before moving to Glasgow, replied: "I'm out of those discussions. I come into it when there is actually something to talk about.

"Is it a part of the world I'd love us to go to? Absolutely. In terms of where the club is at, other people are in charge of those discussions."