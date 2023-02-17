Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

As Celtic and Rangers match each other with relentless winning streaks, such form is hard to come by at the other end of the table in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers will be hoping Aberdeen can throw a speed bump in front of their title rivals, while a clutch of clubs at the foot of the table will be longing for a bit of luck.

Here's all you need to know going into a huge weekend in the top flight.

All kick-offs 15:00 on Saturday, unless stated.

Celtic v Aberdeen

David Turnbull is out of the Celtic squad after picking up a knock in last week's win against St Mirren. Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist was working his way back from a minor calf injury.

Striker Kyogo Furuhashi is available.

Aberdeen are without centre-backs Liam Scales and Ross McCrorie. Scales cannot face his parent club while McCrorie is suspended for the trip to east Glasgow.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It is always a challenge when you are meeting a team with a new manager.

"Barry has had a couple of games, in the first game they had a man sent off really early and they had a good result and a good performance in the last game.

"They had a weekend off which means he has had a chance to work with the team so we have to be ready for that."

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: "I think we've been positive in the last couple of games. I think everyone can see that.

"Don't get me wrong, it's a difficult game, you're going down to play the best team in the country but we're positive and we're looking forward to the challenge."

Did you know?

Celtic are unbeaten in 19 meetings with Aberdeen in all competitions (W16 D3) since a 1-0 home defeat in the league in May 2018.

Dundee United v St Johnstone

United captain Ryan Edwards will sit out the game as he completes a two-match ban. Jamie McGrath returns from injury but Ian Harkes (hamstring) remains out and head coach Liam Fox is sweating over the fitness of several unnamed players.

Aziz Behich has missed several games for personal reasons.

St Johnstone defender Andy Considine is suspended while on-loan Celtic defender Adam Montgomery returns after being unable to play against his parent club. Ryan McGowan is out with a groin issue and Nicky Clark is a doubt with a knock while midfielder Max Kucheriavyi has joined Falkirk on loan.

Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath: "As players you have to take responsibility when things aren't going well.

"Bravery is getting on the ball. It's not so much tackling, it's about showing for the ball even when the going is tough.

"As players it can be tough when it's not going well but we have had a good week's training and we are doing everything in our power to try and get three points on Saturday."

St Johnstone defender Alex Mitchell: "I knew it would be really hard here because the standard of opposition is really good as well as the competition in the team.

"It has been a really mentally draining season for me because it has been the toughest. I have had to really push myself. As a person and as a player I am really improving.

"I feel like my mentality is getting better as the season goes on because it is such a ruthless league."

Did you know?

There hasn't been a home league victory in this Tayside tussle since Saints won 2-1 at McDiarmid Park in September 2015.

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is rated 50-50 for a return from a minor hamstring injury, while midfielder Kyle Magennis could be in contention after overcoming a similar issue.

Jake-Doyle Hayes and Mykola Kukharevych are not far away from fitness as Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri remain on the sidelines with long-term recoveries.

Hibernian defender Will Fish: "The last three games we have been solid as a team and the results show that, so recently it's been good.

"The thing about football is you can always bounce back, there is a game next week, so it didn't affect me too much.

"The recent run of form has given us a big lift and we have set our targets on getting European football."

Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons: "We want to push our league form on now, especially away from home.

"It's big confidence boost that we have shown we can win away from home not just as players but the travelling support, we really wanted to do it for them."

Did you know?

Kilmarnock are still without an away win in the Premiership this season, losing 11, drawing two, and scoring just five goals on their travels.

Livingston v Rangers

Livingston's Bruce Anderson had a knock and will be assessed. Jamie Brandon is back training after recovering from a groin injury but the game comes too soon for him and Tom Parkes (knee) remains out.

John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Nicolas Raskin are doubts for Rangers. John Souttar is training individually as he nears a return from ankle surgery while Tom Lawrence (heel), Rabbi Matondo (knee), Steven Davis (knee), Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Livingston striker Joule Nouble: "When we play against Celtic or Rangers, I probably get a bit more space than when playing against other teams.

"I try to go into every game with the same mindset but anyone would be lying if they said they don't look forward to playing against Rangers or Celtic so I like playing against them and testing myself.

"I know in most of the game they will have a lot of the ball and we are going to have to defend hard but when I get an opportunity I am going to try to make something of it."

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It is important that we go there and put on a really strong away performance.

"Our last away performance in the league was away to Hearts (3-0 win) and it was our best performance to date. So I am looking for somewhere around that, certainly out of possession.

"They are fourth in the league, they are full of confidence but we can't be in stronger form than we are ourselves."

Did you know?

Rangers have won all five of their away league games under Michael Beale. The last top flight manager to win their first six away games was Ally McCoist with Rangers in October 2011 (first seven).

St Mirren v Ross County

St Mirren face an injury crisis. Richard Tait (groin) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) are long-term injury concerns and have been joined on the sidelines by Alex Greive (ankle) and Scott Tanser (hamstring). Alex Gogic, Keanu Baccus and Curtis Main are all very doubtful with various injuries.

Loan striker Eamonn Brophy cannot face his parent club while long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee) remain out for Ross County.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson: "We knew that when - under the financial circumstances - we had to move people on during the window, we were going to be pushed if we got injuries and unfortunately, they have all come at the same time.

"I have a lot of belief in the younger players."

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin: "Obviously they are fresh off the back of a defeat this week so they will want to put that right but for us, we are looking to impose ourselves on the game and keep the momentum that we picked up recently going.

"The mood in the camp has been good. We have had a few good performances recently. Things have picked up a bit."

Did you know?

St Mirren have only lost one of their last nine top-flight home games against Ross County (W5 D3), a 3-0 defeat in April 2015.

Motherwell v Hearts (Sun, 12:00)

Motherwell caretaker boss Stuart Kettlewell hopes to have one or two players back from injury but will not take any risks. Joe Efford and Bevis Mugabi have been training following lengthy lay-offs while Shane Blaney, Ricki Lamie, Lennon Miller, Mikael Mandron and Josh Morris have missed recent games.

Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are out for the season.

Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly is suspended but the visitors will otherwise have an unchanged squad. Peter Haring is back in training following a lengthy spell out with concussion but the club will be careful with his progress.

Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Craig Halkett (knee), Craig Gordon (broken leg), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are long-term absentees.

Motherwell interim manager Stuart Kettlewell: "I need to make this abundantly clear: if the football club felt I could help them and make something better or get results then I would be more than happy to have a conversation.

"That's what it is, I mean a conversation. And it would just be a layer or two on to what I have already had in terms of trying to prepare a team.

"There are no guarantees that would filter out of that, I wouldn't be looking for any guarantees.

"The most important thing for me - and I am not trying to portray myself as the biggest clubman ever - but I want the best for the football club and the staff."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "When a manager leaves and someone comes in in the interim, it's going to be different. There will be different ideas coming in.

"I watched them on Wednesday against St Mirren and they changed their shape, went 3-5-2 and a bit more direct in their play, more aggressive, and they got the result. So I would expect them to stick with that.

"When you play against teams that are in that interim basis, you never really know what you are going to get."

Did you know?

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland has scored 17 Premiership goals this season, the most by a Scottish player since Kris Boyd for Rangers in 2017-18 (18).

