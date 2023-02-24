Close menu
FulhamFulham1WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1

Fulham 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hosts held by Premier League strugglers

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments212

Manor Solomon scores
Manor Solomon is the first Israeli player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances since Ronny Rosenthal in November 1992

Substitute Manor Solomon scored for the third consecutive game as European hopefuls Fulham fought back to claim a hard-fought Premier League draw at home to struggling Wolves.

Solomon's superb curling effort into the right corner rescued a point for the hosts, who generally underwhelmed as they missed the opportunity to move level on points with fifth-placed Newcastle.

Until the Israel international's intervention, Wolves had looked on course to claim a valuable three points courtesy of Pablo Sarabia's sweeping first-half effort.

The Spain winger, who had earlier seen a weak attempt saved by home goalkeeper Bernd Leno, expertly turned in Raul Jimenez's knock down after twice linking with the Mexico international in the build up.

Had Jimenez been able to turn home a second-half header he narrowly glanced wide the game might have proved beyond Marco Silva's side, who barely threatened until the closing stages.

The result leaves the Cottagers sixth in the table on 39 points, while Wolves remain 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

A night of missed opportunities

Both sides are likely to come away from this contest with a tinge of regret, with a point hardly an ideal outcome for sides with disparate ambitions this term.

Fulham will look back ruefully on a chance lost to apply further pressure on Newcastle and Tottenham as they look to secure European football for the first time since 2011-12.

However, they did little to merit more, delivering a flat performance that provided little for the home supporters to get excited about until the final 15 minutes when, having levelled, they pressed forward in search of a winner and Carlos Vinicius forced visiting goalkeeper Jose Sa into a superb save.

"Many things were different in the second half, the dynamic of the team and the way we pressed the ball. We didn't do that well enough from the start," Fulham boss Silva told BBC Sport.

"It was a reaction that I wanted but that's how we should have started. He [Manor Solomon] needs to keep doing what he's doing. He doesn't have 90 minutes in his legs yet. He has been really important but let's hope he continues doing it."

Solomon's goal-scoring cameo was another step forward for the on-loan Shakhtar Donetsk winger, who only returned in January from a serious knee injury sustained in the first game of the season.

Until he struck Wolves' only concern appeared to be a second-half injury to forward Matheus Cunha, who was taken off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment following a seemingly innocuous challenge.

With Sa making routine stops from a tame Vinicius header, an Andreas Pereira free-kick and a Joao Palhinha effort, Wolves appeared on course to claim a welcome fifth win in nine top-flight matches under former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui.

Aside from good chances for Sarabia and Jimenez, Ruben Neves also headed wide from Matheus Nunes' cross with Wolves in control.

But they were eventually made to pay, with the visitors now having dropped 15 points from winning positions this term.

"The match changed after the injury to Cunha. We have the need to get a lot of points to stay out of relegation. It's going to be a hard and tough task but we have one more today," Lopetegui told Sky Sports.

Player of the match

BuenoHugo Bueno

with an average of 8.03

Fulham

  1. Squad number11Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    6.27

  3. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    5.97

  4. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    5.76

  5. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    5.75

  6. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    5.73

  7. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    5.66

  8. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    5.65

  9. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.63

  10. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    5.63

  11. Squad number28Player nameLukic
    Average rating

    5.61

  12. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    5.61

  13. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    5.42

  14. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    5.33

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number64Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    8.03

  2. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number21Player nameSarabia
    Average rating

    7.48

  4. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    7.39

  5. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    7.38

  6. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.31

  7. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    7.28

  8. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.27

  9. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    7.21

  10. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    6.72

  11. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.66

  12. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    6.57

  13. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.36

  14. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    6.17

  15. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    6.16

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2Tete
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedSubstituted forLukicat 45'minutes
  • 26João PalhinhaBooked at 19mins
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forSolomonat 45'minutes
  • 18PereiraBooked at 72mins
  • 20WillianSubstituted forWilsonat 83'minutes
  • 30Alves Morais

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 3Kurzawa
  • 4Tosin
  • 5Duffy
  • 8Wilson
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Cédric Soares
  • 21James
  • 28Lukic

Wolves

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Kilman
  • 64Bueno
  • 21SarabiaSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 76'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 5Lemina
  • 27NunesSubstituted forPodenceat 76'minutes
  • 9JiménezSubstituted forDiego Costaat 84'minutes
  • 12Matheus CunhaSubstituted forTraoréat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 4Collins
  • 10Podence
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 25Bentley
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 29Diego Costa
  • 35João Gomes
  • 37Traoré
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
24,399

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Issa Diop (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sasa Lukic (Fulham).

  8. Post update

    Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by José Sá.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  14. Post update

    Sasa Lukic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).

  17. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  20. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

212 comments

  • Comment posted by traveller , today at 22:10

    Hard fought point for the whites. Thought Wolves were the better team for most of the match. With a performance like that can't see them going down

    • Reply posted by Beau Greaves only 19 another Yorkshire Legend, today at 22:31

      Beau Greaves only 19 another Yorkshire Legend replied:
      Ah, Highest Rated and common sense at last!

      😋

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 22:34

    Good game to watch, 2 good teams, 2 good managers, best of luck for the rest of the season

  • Comment posted by Thank God for Library Computers, today at 22:20

    Wolves fan here,
    Fulham are flying, a point away to them is good imo.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 22:55

      my thoughts replied:
      Sherlock?

  • Comment posted by The Detectorist, today at 22:10

    Fulham 6th and now 8 clear of neighbours Chelsea, Marco doing a superb job.

    • Reply posted by Smashed Avocado Latte, today at 22:18

      Smashed Avocado Latte replied:
      The mugs down at the Broadway heading to the Championship. Probably not this season, but certainly in the next couple of years..

  • Comment posted by cordelia, today at 22:13

    Good performance from Wolves in the first half especially Jimenez. We have to find consistency to
    play the full match with that intensity as we seem to fade in the second half.

  • Comment posted by vinnie, today at 22:38

    Well done Wolves. First half closed us down well. You left no energy for the 2nd half. To be expected. Good save at the end. Draw was a fair result. We are still in heaven where we are!!

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 22:59

      Dave replied:
      In fairness, Vinnie, in the first half, we did a little more than just close you down well - we outplayed you.

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 22:27

    Well played Wolves, looking much better amd deserved at least a point.

    Fulham really lacking that early season goal threat since Mitrovic got injured pre World Cup. Vinicius is clearly not the backup answer, he's had enough chances now.

    But another point to the total for Fulham, and surely safe now, which is all that really matters for this season.

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 22:19

    Draw probably a fair result but as so often Wolves should have put the game to bed. It's what happens when you don't have a finishers.

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 22:43

    That Israeli kid looks a real talent

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 23:01

      my thoughts replied:
      Fulham know a good player

  • Comment posted by Apollo 11, today at 22:16

    Fulham animals booing and saying wolves were time wasting when cunah was badly injured by a filthy tackle and had to be stretchered off!!!

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:22

      kennycanuck replied:
      1st, I think they were booing Oliver for stopping
      the game while 2 men down.
      2nd, boos continued when Cunah stood up, then
      sat down again before stretcher arrived.

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 22:32

    Wolves have missed the opportunity to climb away from the dreaded drop-zone. They are just 4 points clear instead of the 6 points that they could have been had they won the game. Fulham on the other hand are closer to a European spot. If results go their way Wolves can still survive in the Premiership and Fulham can make Europe.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:13

    In past seasons Fulham would have lost games like this. Pleasantly surprised how resilient this team has become.

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 22:09

    Felt we did enough first half to win the game. Credit to Fulham they turned the game scrappy which suited them and they got a point, we need to find a way of beating or playing against teams that just want to scrap.

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 22:30

    Fairplay to Fulham,what a season... although they've definitely been riding their luck of late that's for sure.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 23:00

      my thoughts replied:
      Create your own luck

  • Comment posted by tracey, today at 22:23

    fulham should have won at the end fine save by the gk fulham fight hard never give up a fit team.who work till the end.

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:26

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      fight is in a ring, not on a pitch, Fulham returned to Championship standard, KICK IT AND BREAK IT

  • Comment posted by Metroplex, today at 22:17

    Entertaining for a neutral with some great end-to-end play but too many players on both teams going down screaming.

  • Comment posted by Mactack, today at 22:11

    Great equaliser. Draw a fair result

  • Comment posted by my thoughts, today at 23:22

    Nearly got all 3 points at the end if Sa.hadnt made that brilliant save. But can't complain. Comfortable in 6th

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 23:31

      Eloy replied:
      I hope you’ll stay there.

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 22:38

    Only 4 portuguese players in starting 11 and what happened to the green and red second kit? Needs sorting the portuguese influence is fading.

  • Comment posted by Jack Bauer, today at 22:13

    Top 6? not on this showing

    • Reply posted by Robert the Juice, today at 22:21

      Robert the Juice replied:
      I have to agree, Wolves nowhere near top 6

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 24th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal23173351232854
2Man City24164460243652
3Man Utd24154541281349
4Tottenham2413384435942
5Newcastle231011235152041
6Fulham2511683631539
7Brighton22105739291035
8Liverpool22105738281035
9Brentford2381143730735
10Chelsea238782323031
11Aston Villa2384112838-1028
12Crystal Palace236892131-1026
13Nottm Forest2367101838-2025
14Leicester2373133641-524
15Wolves2466121833-1524
16Everton2356121730-1321
17Bournemouth2356122144-2321
18West Ham2355131929-1020
19Leeds2347122839-1119
20Southampton2353151940-2118
View full Premier League table

