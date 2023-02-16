Close menu

Toby Savin: Stevenage sign goalkeeper on emergency loan deal from Accrington Stanley

Stevenage

Toby Savin most recently played for Accrington Stanley in their 3-0 defeat by Lincoln City on 4 February
Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Toby Savin on a seven-day emergency loan deal from League One side Accrington Stanley.

The 21-year-old joins after Jokull Andresson picked up an arm injury in Tuesday's draw with Newport County.

Savin came through Stanley's academy before making his first-team debut for the club in 2019-20.

He has since gone on to make 98 Stanley appearances in all competitions, with 21 of those coming this season.

