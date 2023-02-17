Swansea players celebrate Matty Sorinola's goal against Blackpool in midweek, when Russell Martin's side claimed a first victory in four league games

Russell Martin says some clarity over his long-term future at Swansea City would "help the club move forward".

Martin is halfway through the three-year deal agreed when he took over at the Championship club.

Despite a miserable January transfer window and some inconsistent form, Swansea's head coach is open to the idea of signing a new contract.

"We are 18 months in now - I hope we get a lot longer to keep building it," Martin said.

"And I hope there's an understanding of the bigger picture and what's going on here.

"I really feel that if we are allowed time to build and to keep improving, we will be successful at some point."

Swansea are 12th in the second tier, five points adrift of the play-off places, ahead of Saturday's trip to Blackburn Rovers.

Martin's side were fourth after beating Cardiff City in October to make it seven wins in nine Championship games, but they have since managed only three victories in 15 league fixtures.

The mid-season transfer window ended in frustration as Swansea failed to make a signing despite plans to strengthen for a potential play-off push.

Martin was unhappy with Swansea's transfer failings and says there "would be a lot of things to understand" before any new contract is signed.

Nevertheless, he says he and his staff are keen to stay in Wales following initial talks over contract extensions last October.

"We enjoy it so much here and we love the people we're doing it with," Martin added.

"I know that my agent and Julian [Winter, chief executive] have had discussions previously. I don't think there's been a huge amount since.

"At some point people will want a bit more clarity on what's going to go on - I think that will be players more than anything.

"I think it would help to have more clarity and certainty in terms of recruitment ahead of the summer, but it's not my job to give myself a new contract, so we won't stress about it.

"Would we stay? There'd have to be a lot of things to understand, but we're really invested in a long-term project here.

"Would I like that to get sorted at some point? Of course. I think we all would. Would it help the club to move forward and carry on doing what we're doing and improve what we're doing? Yeah I think it would. But it's not up to me. We'll have to wait and see."

Swansea head to Blackburn for the first time since a 2-1 defeat in August 2021, which was Martin's first game in charge.

He says Swansea are now "so far ahead of where we were on that day" - but accepts they "still have a long way to go".

"The longer we can keep the group of young players together, the more chance we have of achieving something," Martin added.

"I know there's loads of frustration - we are frustrated as well because we feel we should be higher in the league than we are.

"But we also recognise the role some of the young players have had and how far they have come."