Kris Doolan begins his Partick Thistle interim tenure with a Championship game at Ayr United on Saturday

Partick Thistle interim manager Kris Doolan admits the squad were left stunned by Ian McCall's sacking.

The club, fifth in the Championship, dismissed McCall and assistant Alan Archibald hours after Sunday's 3-2 Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers.

Doolan - who was "hurt" by his mentor's abrupt departure - takes charge of his first game in Saturday's league trip to face Ayr United.

"We [myself and the players] have had a good chat," Doolan told BBC Scotland.

"Everybody has had that time of reflection now, they've had the time for it to sink in.

"Everyone was taken aback, so they've had that time now, we've got together as a squad and a team and we'll be 100% ready for Ayr United and we'll give our all."

Thistle said their decision to part ways with McCall was "strategic" in order to achieve promotion.

Under-18 coach Doolan, who is holding the fort with academy director Paul McDonald, revealed McCall was quick to get in touch and insists their relationship remains unaffected.

"I spoke to them [McCall and Archibald] on Sunday night, then Ian phoned me on Monday which is a mark of the man," Doolan added.

"He's a man who my relationship with will never change and that's what we spoke about.

"What was said will remain private obviously, but I was as hurt as he was. I've been in that position where you leave the club that you love and it's very, very hard.

"I was asked to step in and help out, they understand that. But they've both been my mentors for so long. I've got a huge amount of respect for them, Neil Scally as well, and they'll be a big miss to me."

Doolan knows his first game at the helm could be his last and he is adamant he has given no thought to taking the job on a permanent basis.

"It's not something I've at all considered," he said. "It's not about me. I'm focusing on Ayr. That's been my be all and end all.

" My love is Partick Thistle and I want to see us do well, I want to see us win games."