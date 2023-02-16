Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren academy graduate Dylan Reid aims to make the grade with Crystal Palace

St Mirren have confirmed Dylan Reid has joined Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee "with significant add-ons and a potential sell-on".

The midfielder, 17, was due to be out of contract this summer and has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League side.

Reid became St Mirren's - and the Scottish Premiership's - youngest player with a debut against Rangers in March 2021 at 16 years and five days.

He has played eight first-team games.

Reid will be part of Palace's academy set-up and told the London club's website: "I can't wait to see where this will go.

"The coaches and facilities here are top drawer and I'll always give my best on and off the pitch, I just need to kick on."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said: "Dylan is a kid with great potential and someone who I would have liked to have worked with more, but it was a very good deal for the football club and an ongoing deal that could rise.

"It's huge credit to the academy and Allan McManus and his staff. We're producing good players and that's the lifeblood of the club - bringing in players, developing them and selling them."