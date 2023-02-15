Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool beat their city rivals 2-0 at Anfield on Monday

Liverpool and Everton have both been charged by the Football Association following a "mass confrontation" during Monday night's Merseyside derby.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute of the Reds' 2-0 Premier League win at Anfield.

The FA said both clubs failed to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour".

Liverpool and Everton have until 20 February to respond.

Players from both sides, including some substitutes, were involved in the incident.

It followed an initial disagreement between Andrew Robertson and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with both players receiving yellow cards for their involvement.

Andrew Robertson initially drew a reaction from Jordan Pickford after kicking the ball away