A Joe Newell goal was enough to earn Hibs three points when Kilmarnock visited Easter Road in September

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has his sights set on European football next season after an upturn in form.

A run of five league games without defeat has lifted the Easter Road side to fifth place in the Premiership, one point behind Livingston.

Finishing fifth took Motherwell into the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League last July.

"Success for us from where we are is no doubt qualifying for Europe," said Johnson.

"But then it's seeing Europe through, getting through the qualifiers and making the group stages. We are ambitious and we want to achieve that not just one year but year on year.

"To do that you obviously have to cement your place in the top six. You have to finish in the top four but you may have the buffer of fifth depending on how the cup is going.

"The sole focus we give ourselves is a shot at European football. It's not a stretch because that should be the standard for a club like this but we are not there yet."

Hibs aim to improve on a sequence of three wins and two draws in the league at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday, with Johnson saying his players are "still hurting" from a 1-0 loss at Rugby Park in November.

"We performed okay without having enough quality in the final third," he said of the last meeting with Derek McInnes' side. "I think we are in a very different place to where we were then.

"There's no denying that winning always helps the mood. Our culture here has steadily improved over the last eight to 10 weeks through all these things that we recognised early both on and off the pitch."

Johnson rates Kevin Nisbet's chances of playing at "50-50", with the striker returning to full training on Thursday after picking up a minor hamstring injury in a draw at Ross County at the end of January.