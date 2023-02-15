Last updated on .From the section Everton

Sean Dyche not hiding away from 'big challenge' at Everton

Sean Dyche says Everton supporters "have the right to a voice" and wants them to help make Goodison Park a "horrible" place for opposition teams.

The Toffees host Leeds in a huge match near the bottom of the Premier League table on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Supporters are again planning to hold a pre-match march in protest against Everton's board after what they see as years of instability and decline.

"They are trying to get across their point," said Dyche.

Chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale were missing when Dyche started his reign with victory over then Premier League leaders Arsenal on 4 February.

The Everton manager, appointed at the end of January, said he needed to "learn" more about the relationship between fans and the board.

"I haven't been here to understand the depth of that," added Dyche. "All I can say is that they have been fantastic about the team and me being here.

"It's all we can ask for. The fans have a right to have a voice. I certainly haven't got a problem with that.

"Our fans will be a big part going forward to make the feeling of the stadium right and to make it a horrible and hard place to play."

Dyche said it was "improbable" injured England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available on Saturday.

Everton are 18th in the table, one point and one place below Leeds, who are without a manager after sacking Jesse Marsch.