Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Laura McAllister is Professor of Public Policy at Cardiff University

Former Wales captain Laura McAllister has secured a place on Uefa's executive committee.

McAllister, 58, had been due to stand for election for the post in April, but she has been appointed unopposed.

She is the first Welsh person to serve on Uefa's executive committee and had been backed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW].

"I am very grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey so far," McAllister said.

"Welsh football is breaking through a lot of glass ceilings currently and joining the UEFA executive committee will be a tremendous achievement for the FAW and a very proud moment for me and my family.

"Once I am officially elected to the executive committee at the congress in April, I will give all I have to working to improve European football and I look forward to contributing towards a bright future for football for everyone in our beautiful game."

McAllister narrowly lost an election to be Uefa's representative for women on Fifa's ruling council in 2021.

In 2021 McAllister lost a vote 33-22 to Italy's Evelina Christillin, who held the Fifa role in the previous term.

It was her second attempt at securing a place on the world governing body.

She was denied the chance to stand in 2016 by an 80-year-old rule which blocked a British candidate from standing for election.

McAllister is deputy chairperson of Uefa women's football committee and a member of its working group on gender equality.

"The FAW strategy 'Our Wales' commits to having our voice at the top tables of European and world football," FAW chief executive Noel Mooney added.

"When Laura's position on the Uefa executive committee is formally confirmed in April, we will have achieved yet another huge milestone in our strategy, with Laura becoming the first person from Cymru on a UEFA or Fifa board in the history of the FAW.