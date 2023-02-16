Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Ayling helped Leeds win the Championship title in 2019-20

Leeds United have exercised a clause in defender Luke Ayling's contract to extend his deal until the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old would have been out of contract at the end of this season before the extension was triggered.

Ayling has made 237 appearances for Leeds since joining from Bristol City in 2016.

"Luke is a leader, as well as being a top Premier League footballer," said Leeds director of football Victor Orta.

Ayling helped Leeds win the Championship title in 2019-20 as the club achieved promotion to the top flight.

He has played 17 games, registering two assists, for Leeds this season as the club try to avoid Premier League relegation.

"All my focus is on Leeds United staying in the Premier League this season, but it goes without saying that I love this football club and I am delighted to extend my stay into next year," said Ayling.