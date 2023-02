Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Andreas Sondergaard did not appear for Wolves' first team during his time at the club

Goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard has joined Swansea City on a deal until the end of the season.

Sondergaard, 22, has been a free agent since he left Wolves in January.

The Danish youth international came through the ranks at Molineux and has had loan spells at Randers and Hereford United.

With Steven Benda out with a knee injury, Sondergaard will provide competition for Andy Fisher and Lewis Webb.