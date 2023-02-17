The top two keep winning, we have a four-way fight at the wrong end of the table and who knows what's going to happen in between?

Yes, it's back to business in the Scottish Premiership and here are just a few of the things to look out for.

Game of the weekend - Celtic v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Celtic go looking for a 15th successive home victory in the league when Aberdeen come calling.

The leaders have won eight successive games in all competitions since a 2 January draw at Ibrox, scoring 27 and letting in two.

They lost top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi to an early shoulder injury last weekend yet went on to bang in five against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup.

There's also fierce competition in midfield as Reo Hatate, Aaron Mooy, Matt O'Riley and David Turnbull vie for minutes alongside captain Callum McGregor.

A comfortable three points against Motherwell stopped the bleeding for Aberdeen after a torrid spell, but away form has been a problem for a long time now.

On top of the ignominious shock at Darvel, they have lost their past six on the road in the Premiership, conceding 22. They last lost seven in a row on their travels in October 1999 - and the seventh match in that sequence was a 7-0 defeat at Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou has won five from five against Aberdeen since taking over at Celtic, although four of those have been by a one-goal margin.

This will be the third different opponent the Australian has faced in the opposition dugout and Barry Robson's pitch to get the job permanently would receive an almighty boost if he can somehow find a way to stop the champions' juggernaut.

Player to watch - Elie Youan (Hibernian)

Youan has four goals and six assists in the Scottish premiership so far

The French forward has scored in each of Hibernian's last three league games, with the Edinburgh team aiming to extend their unbeaten run to six at home to Kilmarnock.

The 23-year-old has pace to burn but was let down by decision-making in his first few months at Easter Road.

He is now benefiting from regular selection, starting every game since the campaign resumed after the World Cup, and the option-to-buy clause in his loan from St Gallen is looking like smart business.

The last Hibs player to score in four Premiership matches on the spin? Martin Boyle, in August 2021.

Manager spotlight - Liam Fox (Dundee United)

Dundee United find themselves back at the foot of the table after picking up just one point from their past five league outings, while the torment at Tannadice continued with a Scottish Cup loss at home to relegation rivals Kilmarnock.

Liam Fox spoke of the need for "more personality and bravery" from his players in the wake of that 1-0 defeat and bemoaned a "nervousness about the group".

Supporters are disgruntled and Tony Asghar's muddled explanation for the lack of business done in January has further fanned the flames of frustration.

The good news for those fans is United's last win came against Saturday's opponents St Johnstone. The bad news is that the Perth side are unbeaten in six league visits to Tannadice (W4 D2).

There hasn't been a home winner in 10 matches between these Tayside rivals in the competition (D4 L6) since a 2-1 success for Saints at McDiarmid Park in September 2015.

With three points covering the last four, this race to the bottom has a long way to go, but, with American owner Mark Ogren expected to be in town, Fox could really do with rediscovering the kind of form that brought seven points and six goals from the three matches immediately after the winter break.