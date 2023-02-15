Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Dundee United and Hibs boss Jack Ross is one of three managers Motherwell will speak with about replacing Steven Hammell, while Tommy Wright is not under consideration. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Michael Beale is planning a Rangers squad cull this summer, insisting he has too many players and doesn't want to "devalue" the club's shirt. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Hearts and St Johnstone forward Ryan Stevenson backs calls for more awareness and support for professionals struggling with life after the game, revealing how leaving full-time football drove him to the brink of suicide. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley says delays with VAR checks during games are frustrating the champions' high-tempo approach. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Liam Fox insists he still retains full faith in his Dundee United players despite publicly questioning their personality and bravery in the wake of last weekend's Scottish Cup loss to Kilmarnock. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson reveals that Ewan Henderson turned down a loan opportunity in January as he urges the midfielder to show more consistency and "pitch personality". (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Steven Dunn, 51, could become the SPFL's oldest player this weekend if the Elgin City goalkeeper coach, filling in for injured back-up Daniel Hoban, has to come off the bench. (Scottish Sun) external-link