Wales drew 2-2 with Northern Ireland at Rodney Parade in September 2019 in Euro 2022 qualifying

Wales will host Northern Ireland in a friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 6 April (19:15 BST).

The match will be part of Wales manager Gemma Grainger's preparations for the new Uefa Nations League campaign which begins in September.

Wales last faced Northern Ireland in Euro 2022 qualifying.

Both games in that campaign were drawn, with Northern Ireland qualifying for the play-offs and going on to reach the finals.

They finished ahead of Wales in the group on head-to-head away goals.

Simone Magill gave the visitors the lead at Rodney Parade before Angharad James and Kayleigh Green scored for Wales. Ashley Hutton earned a draw for Northern Ireland with a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The return fixture in Belfast in November 2019 finished goalless, with both sides finishing on 14 points, four behind group winners Norway.

The Racecourse Ground had been a possible venue for April's friendly but a backlog of home fixtures for Wrexham as a result of their FA cup run and postponed matches means it will be staged in the Welsh capital.

In October 2022 a new Wales women's record crowd of 15,200 watched the 1-0 World Cup play-off win against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Cardiff City Stadium.

Grainger's side are currently taking part in the Pinatar Cup in Spain along with Scotland, Iceland and Philippines, who they beat 1-0 in their opening match.