Russell Martin took charge at Swansea in August 2021

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin hopes victory over 10-man Blackpool will reviv Championship play-off hopes at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea climbed back into the top half of the table after holding on to a 2-1 win to end a three-game winless run.

Martin's side are five points adrift of sixth-placed Watford with 15 matches to play this season.

"It's a big win for us and hopefully it can helps us restart something," Martin said.

"We are five points off the play-offs with the youngest team in the league.

"As a club, players, supporters, staff, everyone, we just have to pull together and get behind the group of young players. That is the only choice we have."

The Blackpool win was just a third in 15 league games for Swansea, and the first since a miserable transfer window concluded without the Welsh club making a signing.

Having gone in front through Matty Sorinola, Swansea were pegged back by Sonny Carey's goal despite Blackpool midfielder Charlie Patino receiving a red card just before the hour mark.

Swansea quickly regained the lead through Callum Connolly's own goal, but were left hanging on the closing stages with Blackpool going close to a second equaliser when Carey hit the post.

Martin has acknowledged that Swansea's fruitless January had cast a shadow over the club - and says their challenge is to ensure that it does not linger for the rest of the season.

"I don't want to talk about the window, but there's been a massive hangover from that, from staff here, from supporters," added Martin, whose side go to Blackburn on Saturday.

"We can't do anything about it. We are as frustrated about it as anyone else.

"But we made a decision to get on with it and focus all our energy on the players, to help develop them.

"We won tonight. I am really pleased about that. The players in the dressing room were frustrated because they know they can be better.

"But to manage that anxiety, to play the way we play, it's not easy."