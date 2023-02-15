Last updated on .From the section European Football

Salernitana fell to a 1-0 loss to relegation rivals Hellas Verona on Monday

Serie A club Salernitana have sacked manager Davide Nicola for the second time in 31 days.

Nicola, 49, was reappointed by Salernitana on 18 January - just two days after he had been sacked following an 8-2 defeat by Atalanta.

Originally appointed in February last year, he has been replaced by former Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa.

The club are 16th in the Italian top flight, four points above the relegation places after 22 games.

Since Nicola was reappointed as manager in January, Salernitana have won one and lost three in the league, including defeat by relegation rivals Hellas Verona on Monday.

Over both of the Italian's two spells, the club lost seven of his final 10 games in charge - winning once.