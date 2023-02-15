Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to eight points by thrashing bottom of the table Elche.

Marco Asensio netted a classy opener after just eight minutes, wriggling in between two defenders and rolling a cool finish into the bottom corner.

French striker Karim Benzema put Real 3-0 up at half-time, with both goals coming from the penalty spot.

Luka Modric added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining, stroking a delightful finish into the top corner.

Carlo Ancelotti's men return to action on Saturday, travelling to Osasuna (kick-off 20:00 GMT).

Leaders Barca host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday (17:45).