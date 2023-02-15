Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid4ElcheElche0

Real Madrid 4-0 Elche: Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio score

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema celebrates
Karim Benzema has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to eight points by thrashing bottom of the table Elche.

Marco Asensio netted a classy opener after just eight minutes, wriggling in between two defenders and rolling a cool finish into the bottom corner.

French striker Karim Benzema put Real 3-0 up at half-time, with both goals coming from the penalty spot.

Luka Modric added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining, stroking a delightful finish into the top corner.

Carlo Ancelotti's men return to action on Saturday, travelling to Osasuna (kick-off 20:00 GMT).

Leaders Barca host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday (17:45).

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forOdriozolaat 68'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Alaba
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forTchouaméniat 68'minutes
  • 12Camavinga
  • 19CeballosSubstituted forModricat 68'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 81'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 78'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 21Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 10Modric
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 30Cañizares
  • 33Arribas

Elche

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Badia
  • 4GonzálezBooked at 72minsSubstituted forLirolaat 73'minutes
  • 3RocoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forVerdúat 57'minutes
  • 7Magallán
  • 40Carmona
  • 8Gutiérrez ParejoSubstituted forDiop Gueyeat 58'minutes
  • 20Gumbau GarrigaBooked at 53mins
  • 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forMorente Olivaat 58'minutes
  • 23Clerc Martínez
  • 18NtekaSubstituted forBoyéat 66'minutes
  • 19Ponce

Substitutes

  • 1Werner
  • 2Blanco
  • 5Verdú
  • 6Bigas
  • 9Boyé
  • 11Morente Oliva
  • 12Diop Gueye
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 22Fernández Mercau
  • 24Lirola
  • 28López
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
44,319

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamElche
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home26
Away7
Shots on Target
Home13
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Elche 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Elche 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Ezequiel Ponce (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Arribas.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by José Ángel Carmona.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tete Morente (Elche) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ezequiel Ponce.

  9. Post update

    Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Pape Cheikh (Elche).

  11. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by José Ángel Carmona (Elche).

  13. Post update

    Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Elche).

  15. Booking

    Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    José Ángel Carmona (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Sergio Arribas replaces Marco Asensio.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 15th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2118214373656
2Real Madrid21153344172748
3Real Sociedad21133531211042
4Atl Madrid21115530171338
5Real Betis2110472722534
6Rayo Vallecano219662823533
7Ath Bilbao219573122932
8Villarreal219482218431
9Osasuna218671919030
10Mallorca218491620-428
11Girona216692731-424
12Sevilla216692329-624
13Real Valladolid2173111528-1324
14Celta Vigo2165102233-1123
15Almería2164112534-922
16Cádiz215791733-1622
17Espanyol214982633-721
18Valencia2155112626020
19Getafe2147101828-1019
20Elche2116141544-299
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories