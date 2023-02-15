Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Elche 0.
Real Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to eight points by thrashing bottom of the table Elche.
Marco Asensio netted a classy opener after just eight minutes, wriggling in between two defenders and rolling a cool finish into the bottom corner.
French striker Karim Benzema put Real 3-0 up at half-time, with both goals coming from the penalty spot.
Luka Modric added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining, stroking a delightful finish into the top corner.
Carlo Ancelotti's men return to action on Saturday, travelling to Osasuna (kick-off 20:00 GMT).
Leaders Barca host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday (17:45).
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forOdriozolaat 68'minutes
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 4Alaba
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forTchouaméniat 68'minutes
- 12Camavinga
- 19CeballosSubstituted forModricat 68'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 81'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 78'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 21Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 10Modric
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 18Tchouaméni
- 22Rüdiger
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 30Cañizares
- 33Arribas
Elche
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Badia
- 4GonzálezBooked at 72minsSubstituted forLirolaat 73'minutes
- 3RocoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forVerdúat 57'minutes
- 7Magallán
- 40Carmona
- 8Gutiérrez ParejoSubstituted forDiop Gueyeat 58'minutes
- 20Gumbau GarrigaBooked at 53mins
- 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forMorente Olivaat 58'minutes
- 23Clerc Martínez
- 18NtekaSubstituted forBoyéat 66'minutes
- 19Ponce
Substitutes
- 1Werner
- 2Blanco
- 5Verdú
- 6Bigas
- 9Boyé
- 11Morente Oliva
- 12Diop Gueye
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 22Fernández Mercau
- 24Lirola
- 28López
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 44,319
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Elche 0.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Ezequiel Ponce (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Arribas.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by José Ángel Carmona.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tete Morente (Elche) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ezequiel Ponce.
Post update
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pape Cheikh (Elche).
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by José Ángel Carmona (Elche).
Post update
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Elche).
Booking
Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid).
Post update
José Ángel Carmona (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Sergio Arribas replaces Marco Asensio.