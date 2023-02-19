Close menu

Neil Critchley: QPR sack manager after 12 games in charge

Last updated on .From the section QPRcomments42

Neil Critchley on the touchline in charge of QPR
Neil Critchley's final game in charge of QPR was the 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers have sacked manager Neil Critchley after just 12 games in charge at Loftus Road.

The west London club have gone 10 Championship games without a win and are 17th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

Critchley, 44, was appointed in December after Michael Beale left for Scottish giants Rangers.

He won his first game against Preston, but has only picked up five points from the 30 available since then.

Rangers took the decision following Saturday's 3-1 defeat at third-placed Middlesbrough, and Critchley's assistants Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill have also left the club.

Critchley had a stint as assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa earlier in the campaign following just over two years as Blackpool manager, and had agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the R's.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said it was "hugely disappointing to have to make such a decision" so early into his tenure.

"However, after seeing the team slip from play-off contenders to one being drawn into a relegation battle, the board [of directors] felt it had to act," Hoos added in a statement on the club website.external-link

"There is no doubt Neil inherited a difficult situation when he joined and we would like to acknowledge his superb work ethic and professionalism throughout our dealings.

"He is a fantastic man and we have no doubts he will go on to be a success elsewhere, just as he was at Blackpool."

QPR's statement added that an announcement regarding Critchley's replacement would be made in due course, with their next game at home against seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

"As we enter into a critical stage of the season, we understand the need for a swift appointment to be made," director of football Les Ferdinand said.

"Stability is key to the success of a club and this season has presented challenges which have denied us that stability. For us to move forward we must all learn from what has happened and pull together."

Decline and fall at Loftus Road

Rangers were top of the Championship on 22 October, having picked up 30 points from their first 16 league games of the campaign.

However, a loss of form - which coincided with Beale's departure for Glasgow outfit Rangers in late November - has seen the club slip down the table.

The R's were also knocked out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage by League One club Fleetwood Town, suffering a 2-1 defeat away from home.

QPR have only won one of their past 17 matches in the league, and have gone eight without victory at Loftus Road.

They become the fourth Championship club to make a second managerial change this season after Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, there have been a total of 18 changes of head coach or manager so far in 2022-23 by the 24 clubs in the second tier.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 19:34

    Ferdinand saying he inherited a difficult situation. In the play offs? What a load of pony the trot out. Deflect accountability from themselves like normal

  • Comment posted by Ricardo, today at 19:34

    QP Hahahaha

  • Comment posted by WVM, today at 19:34

    Just make it a rule whomever you start the season with he cannot be replaced until end of the season

  • Comment posted by Stanley, today at 19:33

    We need to poach Ainsworth from Wycombe, or get Holloway in for the rest of the season.
    We have some talented players who have lost their way. They just need a leader who bleeds blue and white to bring them back together, and get some passion back.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 19:33

    Step Forward Nathan Jones.

    This is more your level.

  • Comment posted by Lucifer38, today at 19:32

    QPR legend he maybe but Les Ferdinand needs to take some responsibility here, too many bad appointments under his tenure

  • Comment posted by Bassingham Imp, today at 19:31

    That was brief for Mr Garrity after leaving the Imps in December to take up the No2 post at QPR....

  • Comment posted by cfc1905, today at 19:29

    You can have Graham Potter if you want?

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 19:29

    Must be huge pain in the R’s right now

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 19:27

    " Stability is key to the success of the club" The manager gets sacked after 10 matches having been given a 3 and half year contract. Lunacy rules at QPR🫣

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 19:27

    Maybe all managers should be on a 3 month trial, if you're good you sign, if not goodbyeeeeee

  • Comment posted by asb, today at 19:25

    R's souls! I'm cringing for Critchley!

  • Comment posted by Prof Moriarty, today at 19:24

    Good!!!!!!! He was abysmal. Where is all of our money at QPR? Wealthy owners and not prepared to invest..............

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:28

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      "Wealthy owners and not prepared to invest.............."

      Then QPR needs to start a owner's club with the owners of Everton and Stoke City, amongst others.

  • Comment posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 19:23

    I think it is ridiculous owners don't realise that when they struggle it is not always just the manager
    They need time to change the squad get players in change the way they play.
    It takes more than a couple of months

    Unless it is non football gross misconduct maybe there should be a rule you can only change managers once in a season so no more then 2 full time managers per season

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 19:23

    Managers will be on 3 to 6 month contracts soon . If they do well in that time get an extended contract. Clubs offering 2-3 contracts is crazy when many don't last that long.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 19:23

    I’ll get the car running now I’ll take Russell Martin up tonight great opportunity for him 🤔🤔

  • Comment posted by David Mckinnon , today at 19:22

    Wow ! , breaking news? Is the BBC not aware of what’s really happening in the world today? or are they part of the scam

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 19:22

    Harry redknapp would be good. Install some solidity and discipline

  • Comment posted by stew, today at 19:21

    get steve bruce in. he's superb

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:29

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Don't worry QPR fans, Nathan Jones is on his way.

  • Comment posted by garry Fensom , today at 19:21

    Ridiculous decision just look at Steve cooper and Nottingham forest for a example

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport