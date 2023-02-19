Last updated on .From the section QPR

Neil Critchley's final game in charge of QPR was the 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers have sacked manager Neil Critchley after just 12 games in charge at Loftus Road.

The west London club have gone 10 Championship games without a win and are 17th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

Critchley, 44, was appointed in December after Michael Beale left for Scottish giants Rangers.

He won his first game against Preston, but has only picked up five points from the 30 available since then.

Rangers took the decision following Saturday's 3-1 defeat at third-placed Middlesbrough, and Critchley's assistants Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill have also left the club.

Critchley had a stint as assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa earlier in the campaign following just over two years as Blackpool manager, and had agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the R's.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said it was "hugely disappointing to have to make such a decision" so early into his tenure.

"However, after seeing the team slip from play-off contenders to one being drawn into a relegation battle, the board [of directors] felt it had to act," Hoos added in a statement on the club website. external-link

"There is no doubt Neil inherited a difficult situation when he joined and we would like to acknowledge his superb work ethic and professionalism throughout our dealings.

"He is a fantastic man and we have no doubts he will go on to be a success elsewhere, just as he was at Blackpool."

QPR's statement added that an announcement regarding Critchley's replacement would be made in due course, with their next game at home against seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

"As we enter into a critical stage of the season, we understand the need for a swift appointment to be made," director of football Les Ferdinand said.

"Stability is key to the success of a club and this season has presented challenges which have denied us that stability. For us to move forward we must all learn from what has happened and pull together."

Decline and fall at Loftus Road

Rangers were top of the Championship on 22 October, having picked up 30 points from their first 16 league games of the campaign.

However, a loss of form - which coincided with Beale's departure for Glasgow outfit Rangers in late November - has seen the club slip down the table.

The R's were also knocked out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage by League One club Fleetwood Town, suffering a 2-1 defeat away from home.

QPR have only won one of their past 17 matches in the league, and have gone eight without victory at Loftus Road.

They become the fourth Championship club to make a second managerial change this season after Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, there have been a total of 18 changes of head coach or manager so far in 2022-23 by the 24 clubs in the second tier.