'We've let ourselves down, on and off the pitch'

Linfield have condemned "the actions of a small number of individuals" who threw objects on to the pitch during the club's Irish Premiership defeat by Glentoran on Tuesday.

The match at the Oval, which Glentoran won 3-0, was stopped twice after Glens players Marcus Kane and Aaron McCarey appeared to be struck by items.

Blues boss David Healy described the scenes as "unacceptable".

Linfield say they will launch a "full investigation" into the incidents.

"Linfield FC strongly condemns the actions of a small number of individuals who threw objects on to the pitch from the terracing behind the goal during the Premiership game at the Oval on Tuesday night," read the club's statement.

"Their actions do not represent Linfield FC and the vast majority of our loyal supporter network.

"This club will launch a full investigation into all matters surrounding the events at this fixture and will not be making any further comment at this stage."

On Wednesday, an Irish FA spokesperson said: "We are aware of the incidents and will work proactively with the relevant parties on next steps."

After Glentoran's third goal there were unsavoury scenes as various objects were thrown on to the pitch from the Linfield fans behind the goal, resulting in the match being stopped twice.

In November, Linfield were forced to close the Kop stand at Windsor Park for two months and were warned over future spectator misconduct by the Irish FA following the Blues' 3-0 defeat by Glentoran on 14 October.

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday night, Linfield boss Healy said the club had "let ourselves down, on and off the pitch."

In a statement about the incidents, the PSNI said: "Police in Belfast were aware of football supporters throwing objects during a match on Tuesday, 14 February.

"There were no reports of any injuries and no arrests were made. Enquires into the matter are ongoing."