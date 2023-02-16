Close menu
Europa League - Knockout round play-offs - 1st Leg
BarcelonaBarcelona2Man UtdManchester United2

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford and Raphinha on target in play-off thriller

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Rashford scores
Marcus Rashford scored his 22nd goal of the season for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United "have a lot of character and determination" after his side contested a thrilling first-leg draw at Barcelona to leave their Europa League play-off tie finely poised.

Having previously met in two Champions League finals - both of which Barca won - the sides are trying to reach those heady heights again.

This encounter at the Nou Camp in Europe's secondary competition was another step on that road back to the top.

Xavi's men grabbed the opener when Marcos Alonso headed in at the back post from Raphinha's corner, but United responded immediately through the in-form Marcus Rashford as he slipped in a finish at the near post.

They showed their resilience to turn the game around as Rashford's cross was then turned into his own net by Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

But United were unable to hold on as ex-Leeds winger Raphinha's cross from wide on the right sailed all the way into the net.

Barca, though, almost snatched a late victory when Casemiro's attempted clearance struck his own post, but little separated the sides heading into next Thursday's second leg.

United manager Ten Hag told BT Sport: "I think it was a great game. Two attacking teams, I think it was a Champions League game, even more than that, so I really enjoyed the game. In the end (it finished) 2-2, and we have to finish it in Old Trafford.

"Of course I will credit Rashford definitely because he is in great form, but the whole team did well. I think it was a really good team performance.

"We have a lot of character and determination in this team. The belief we had to score the first goal and the meaning of the first goal is so important and that's what we didn't do."

All to play for in pivotal week

The two fallen giants of European football are rebuilding their reputations this season.

They meet at this juncture after Barca went out of the Champions League group stage for the second consecutive season, while United's second-placed finish in their Europa League group provided this extra play-off to navigate.

Red Devils boss Ten Hag said both sides "belong in the Champions League" - which will be the key priority come the end of the campaign - but progression from this knockout tie will see them reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

It was a stunning spectacle which ebbed and flowed, but the 90 minutes provided no indication as to which side will go through, setting up a fascinating return leg.

United suffered a 3-0 defeat on their last visit to Barcelona under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019, but the measure of their recent revival showed as they went toe-to-toe this time and almost came away with a famous victory.

An early spell of pressure saw Robert Lewandowski's powerful drive pushed out by David de Gea and Alonso curled a free-kick over.

But United grew into the game and their first clear-cut opportunity fell to Wout Weghorst as the Dutchman latched onto Bruno Fernandes' through-ball but his low shot was kept out by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

It was the sort of chance visiting teams dream of getting at the Nou Camp and the German goalkeeper then made a superb, full-stretch save to stop Rashford's curling effort.

The La Liga leaders went ahead on 50 minutes when Alonso headed in, but United levelled just two minutes later when Rashford smashed in his 22nd goal of a superb campaign, matching his best scoring tally for the club.

The England forward also played a major part in the 59th-minute second goal, skipping past his marker and delivering a dangerous cross that France defender Kounde bundled into his own net.

Raphinha's fortunate strike, which seemed more of a cross intended for Lewandowski, made it honours even again 14 minutes from time.

United felt they should have had a penalty when 2-1 ahead. Rashford was brought down when driving towards goal, but the referee waved play on, much to the anger of boss Ten Hag who was booked for his protestations.

"I also think the refereeing had a big influence in this game," said the Dutchman. "I think it's a clear foul on Rashy.

"You can discuss if it's in or outside the box, but then it's a red card because he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

"It's a big influence, not only on this game but in this round, and referees can't make such mistakes."

Substitute Ansu Fati was also denied by De Gea as Barcelona - who will be without midfielder Gavi through suspension for the return - came closest to a late winner.

United face a pivotal week in their quest for success this season, hosting Barcelona on Thursday before playing Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final the following Sunday as they aim to win their first trophy since the Europa League in 2017.

Player of the match

RashfordMarcus Rashford

with an average of 8.40

Barcelona

  1. Squad number22Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    6.64

  2. Squad number9Player nameLewandowski
    Average rating

    5.96

  3. Squad number1Player nameter Stegen
    Average rating

    5.89

  4. Squad number30Player nameGavi
    Average rating

    5.84

  5. Squad number10Player nameAnsu Fati
    Average rating

    5.68

  6. Squad number8Player namePedri
    Average rating

    5.65

  7. Squad number17Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    5.62

  8. Squad number4Player nameAraújo
    Average rating

    5.59

  9. Squad number21Player nameF de Jong
    Average rating

    5.48

  10. Squad number28Player nameBalde
    Average rating

    5.21

  11. Squad number18Player nameAlba
    Average rating

    5.21

  12. Squad number15Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    5.18

  13. Squad number11Player nameF Torres
    Average rating

    5.14

  14. Squad number19Player nameKessie
    Average rating

    5.14

  15. Squad number23Player nameKoundé
    Average rating

    5.13

  16. Squad number20Player nameRoberto
    Average rating

    4.90

Manchester United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    8.40

  2. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    7.87

  3. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    7.70

  4. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.44

  5. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    7.37

  6. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    7.18

  7. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    7.12

  8. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.97

  9. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    6.83

  10. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.63

  11. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    6.56

  12. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    6.45

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 23Koundé
  • 17AlonsoSubstituted forChristensenat 67'minutes
  • 18AlbaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBaldeat 67'minutes
  • 21F de Jong
  • 19KessieSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 67'minutes
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forF Torresat 83'minutes
  • 8PedriSubstituted forRobertoat 41'minutes
  • 30GaviBooked at 73mins
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 11F Torres
  • 15Christensen
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28Balde
  • 29Casadó
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón

Man Utd

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19VaraneBooked at 43mins
  • 23Shaw
  • 12MalaciaBooked at 72mins
  • 18CasemiroBooked at 65mins
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 27Weghorst
  • 17Fred
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forGarnachoat 82'minutes
  • 10Rashford

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 20Dalot
  • 22Heaton
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Butland
  • 36Elanga
  • 49Garnacho
  • 55Iqbal
  • 73Mainoo
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home18
Away18
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 2, Manchester United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Manchester United 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Casemiro.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Casemiro.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ansu Fati with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

  14. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Raphinha.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho replaces Jadon Sancho.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ronald Araújo.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David de Gea.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Comments

837 comments

  • Comment posted by Springfowl, today at 19:44

    Brilliant game, atrocious refereeing.

    • Reply posted by Steve 76, today at 19:46

      Steve 76 replied:
      Yes, terrible!!

      Barca should have had a penalty and Cassimiro should have been sent off.

  • Comment posted by Jb, today at 19:49

    2-1 down rashford clean through last man foul
    Checking club badge uefalona
    Decision no red

    • Reply posted by Jms2012, today at 19:56

      Jms2012 replied:
      He played for it, no mention of Fred's hand I see in Europe thats a penalty all day

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:47

    Amazing game to watch. As for Marcus Rashford, WOW! Unstoppable right now.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:52

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Great to see! Although I was hoping for a loan to Southend United, which is out of the picture now, sadly

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 19:46

    Gavi: what a diving little cheat

    • Reply posted by Un1ted, today at 19:47

      Un1ted replied:
      Hate him with a passions. Hate Xavi as well

  • Comment posted by Un1ted, today at 19:47

    Hate those Barca divers, especially gavi. Ref was atrocious as well. But United played very well today and I’m confident we will pull through at old Trafford

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 19:45

    This was once a champions league final fixture and now it’s on Thursday night.

    • Reply posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 19:49

      Humpty Dumpty replied:
      Many would love ❤️ the chance, how about you ?

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 19:44

    Utd were very unlucky and obviously Barca had the man advantage the whole game.

    • Reply posted by Arthur Itus, today at 19:49

      Arthur Itus replied:
      That is the price they must pay with Bruno marking the Ref.

  • Comment posted by John The Wise One, today at 19:55

    Much as I hate to say it as a 'not a Man U fan', Rashford does seem to have turned a corner on the pitch and now seems to be the real deal as a striker, following a period when there were a lot of questionmarks. As an England fan at least, thats a positive. Seems to be a decent, well rounded human as well.

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 20:18

      alterf replied:
      Rashford is a nice guy without a doubt and a decent footballer but as for the footballing side Ten Hag has produced miracles from what was given him.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 19:45

    Dear Barcelona FC,

    Can I have a job in your coaching academy?

    I already know your modus operandi. Teach player to pass ball, then collapse to the ground and roll around a bit.

    If the pass is good, fine. If the opposition cut it out, the ref will oblige by giving you a freekick and possession back.

    Repeat for 90 minutes.

    • Reply posted by Un1ted, today at 19:48

      Un1ted replied:
      Ref was the 12th man. Isn’t Xavi just awful, teaching promising young players like gavi to be dirty cheats

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 19:50

    Great game to watch as a neutral, and it's rare I watch United neutrally - but I dislike Barca just as much so I didn't have a dog in this fight.

    That match belonged in the CL. Kudos to both teams.

    I think the removal of away goals has really opened K.O ties up.

    • Reply posted by The truth by fact, today at 20:05

      The truth by fact replied:
      Removing away goals was to stop MC going through to the final last season. It worked.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:44

    Cracking match. Awesome.
    That's a good advert for midweek European football.
    Let's keep it like that.
    None of this snidey European super league, done behind our backs by these so called directors of football. 🙄

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 19:48

    Rashford must be eating the right school dinners, the guy is on fire at the moment.

    • Reply posted by Lee , today at 19:59

      Lee replied:
      Yeah, free ones

  • Comment posted by lordbyron, today at 19:46

    Great game! Man Utd is showing grit and class.

    • Reply posted by Fr, today at 20:38

      Fr replied:
      class? rexham could Win la liga if this is the tripe at the top. 😳

  • Comment posted by notscouseno, today at 19:44

    Great game, that’s all that needs to be said

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 20:06

      Julio Laker replied:
      Shocking defending more like, no way either of these teams score against an Italian side.

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 19:46

    Unlucky lads. We bossed that 👊🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    Let’s get them hammered at OT. Amazed they’d only conceded 7 goals tbh.

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, today at 19:54

      bushmaster80 replied:
      Just shows how crap La Liga is
      and/or how dodgy the refs must be.

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 19:46

    What a game of football that was. Excellent result for United. More of the same next week please.

  • Comment posted by Opener, today at 19:46

    What a game! United are the favourites for the return leg now. Gavi is suspended and Pedri might have pulled a hammy. Ten Hag has worked wonders with this depleted squad that was not strengthened in January.

    • Reply posted by Arthur Itus, today at 19:53

      Arthur Itus replied:
      The Glazers have spent more on the Man Utd team than any previous owners, it is a shame that most of the huge money signings can not make the team. Big shout out to Fred as once again he was Utds best player.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 19:49

    Great tie as advertised and Man United with the slight advantage. Keep it going and its great to see Man United get right back to where it should be... competing and beating the best teams in the world in European away nights. I know it's the Europa League, but it's a great start.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Barcelona cant be the best team in the world if they got knocked out of the Champions League😆

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:46

    Well done United. Odd seeing these 2 in Europa League

    • Reply posted by Arthur Itus, today at 19:54

      Arthur Itus replied:
      At the moment it is where they both belong.