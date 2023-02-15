Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Rashford has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season under Erik ten Hag

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has praised Erik ten Hag for transforming Manchester United and turning Marcus Rashford into "one of the most dangerous players in Europe".

The Spanish giants host United on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off.

Ten Hag was appointed in the summer and has quickly made his mark, with the Red Devils flying high in the Premier League and also in the EFL Cup final.

"Ten Hag is a great coach," Xavi said.

"In my mind I believe that somehow [reversing] the situation of United was no easy task and he's accomplishing it.

"They are excited again, the club, the fanbase and also the way they play does a lot.

"He changes things offensively, defensively, everyone's working very well, so it's a tough rival for us and he's a very interesting coach."

Rashford in particular has excelled under the Dutch manager.

The striker scored his 13th goal in 15 games since the World Cup in Sunday's 2-0 win against Leeds.

"In the transition he is very, very dangerous so we need to take care of all of them but especially Rashford," added Xavi.

"He's one of the most dangerous players now in Europe."

Barcelona, who will be without Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele for Thursday's game, will provide a tough test for Manchester United.

They top La Liga, 11 points ahead of Real Madrid, and have won their past eight games in all competitions.