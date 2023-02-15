Arnold Clark Cup: Italy v Belgium

ItalyItaly16:45BelgiumBelgium
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
The meteoric rise and dizzying fall of tycoon Arif Naqvi documented by his personal videos
The star shares instances of anger from his life and discusses how he has grown, adapted and improved
Josh Baker investigates the divisive story of Shamima Begum
Lewis Hamilton says the ban on drivers' free speech will not prevent him from speaking out on key issues.