Close menu
Arnold Clark Cup
ItalyItaly16:45BelgiumBelgium
Venue: Stadium mk

Arnold Clark Cup: Italy v Belgium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2England00000000
3Italy00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport