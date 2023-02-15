Leah Williamson wore the OneLove armband in the summer before England won Euro 2022

England captain Leah Williamson says the Lionesses want to "stand in solidarity" with Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto by continuing to wear the 'OneLove' armband.

Jankto, 27, became the first current international in men's football to publicly come out as gay this week.

Williamson, 25, will wear the armband for England during the Arnold Clark Cup tournament which kicks off on Thursday.

"We're never shy in saying what we stand for," said Williamson.

"We're a squad that embraces equality and we have a number of people that feel very strongly about it. It's not even a question for us really.

"We have seen another men's player step out and be as brave as they can be and potentially change their whole life - as they don't know what's coming - so to also stand in solidarity with them is important to us.

"It's something we've always done and will continue to do. We're not just impacting football but trying to have a positive influence on society and that's one of the ways we can do that.

"It's a journey the world is on that isn't quite where we want it to be yet. I think Jakub [Jankto] was a main factor, but as always, I think it stands against discrimination of any form."

A number of high-profile players in the women's game have shown their support for midfielder Jankto, who currently plays for Sparta Prague on loan from Spanish side Getafe, on social media this week.

The Lionesses, defending champions at the Arnold Clark Cup, play South Korea in Milton Keynes on Thursday (19:45 GMT), before matches against Italy and Belgium in preparation for this summer's World Cup.

England's men's team, along with Wales and other European nations were not permitted to wear the OneLove armband at last year's World Cup in Qatar because of the threat of players getting yellow cards.

The Netherlands began the OneLove campaign prior to Euro 2020 to promote diversity and inclusion, and as a message against discrimination

Asked if England would have conversations with Fifa on wearing the OneLove armband at the Women's World Cup, Williamson said: "Hopefullyy, it's not a last-minute call when we get there but it's something we've done all year round.

"The statement that was made at the Euros last summer, with every team participating, was incredible. Every picture we have with the trophy, there's a rainbow armband in there.

"It's a great stage - and time - to promote those values that we believe in so much so I hope it's the same."

'Those decisions are not in our hands'

Last week, United States forward Alex Morgan said reports Saudi Arabia's tourism authority were potentially sponsoring the Women's World Cup were "bizarre".

Her comments came after co-hosts Australia and New Zealand asked Fifa to "urgently clarify" reports Visit Saudi was to be named as an official sponsor for the tournament, which starts in July.

Williamson said female footballers will "always make our opinions heard" and hopes disagreements will be resolved before the tournament.

"We make clear statements constantly about the society we want to live in and that we want to have a positive impact on the world," she added.

"Hopefully, those things are resolved in a positive way by Fifa, Australia and New Zealand. There's a time and place for players to speak out but ultimately those decisions are not in our hands and you hope they're made in the best interests of the game."

England manager Sarina Wiegman said it was good that "things are being addressed" and players are voicing concerns in the women's game.

"People know what we stand for and that's what they talk about all the time. It's part of being a professional player too, because they are influencers," she added.

"But we know when it's time to re-focus on football and to address things like this."

As well as disagreements around World Cup sponsorship, Canada's women's side said they would boycott a team camp in April if their demands over funding cuts and pay inequality were not met.

The players said they are taking part in this month's four-nation SheBelieves Cup "under protest" after calling off a planned strike because of threats of legal action by the Canada Soccer Association.