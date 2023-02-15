Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

The Tottenham Hotspur stadium hosted its first Premier League game in April 2019

Tottenham have declined to comment about reports that billionaire Jahm Najafi is set to launch a £3.1bn takeover of the club.

Iranian-American Najafi is chair of sports investment company MSP Sports Capital.

The Financial Times reports external-link he is working with a consortium of investors to put together a bid for Spurs.

It added Najafi was weeks away from approaching Tottenham owner Joe Lewis and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Najafi is a minority shareholder in NBA team Phoenix Suns.

Tottenham, who lost the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie 1-0 in AC Milan on Tuesday, are fifth in the Premier League.

They play at the state of the art 63,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur stadium, which cost £1bn to build and hosted its first Premier League game in April 2019.