Leon Clarke had been training with Hartlepool before agreeing terms on a deal

Hartlepool United have signed veteran striker Leon Clarke on a deal until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old comes into a Pools side second-bottom of League Two after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat by Crewe.

Clarke has scored 153 goals in 518 games for 18 clubs, including hometown team Wolves, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry.

"People say he's 38 years old, but age is just a number," boss Keith Curle told BBC Tees Sport.

"The lad looks after himself and is fit and he's keen. He can score goals, he's a physical presence and he understands the game."

Clarke's most recent spell ended at Bristol Rovers at the end of last season, where he scored two goals in 11 appearances.

"I had him as a player at QPR, I like his personality and he's still got that hunger," Curle added.

"He's not coming here for a pay cheque, he's on a performance-related incentivised contract. If he scores goals we win games, and that's how he makes his money."

