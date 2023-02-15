Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Pompey boss John Mousinho (right) has told his players to always "be ready" to play after starting Josh Oluwayemi and handing a full debut to Paddy Lane

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho says he never lost hope and praised his side for grinding out a win over Burton Albion in League One.

Substitute Dane Scarlett - on loan from Tottenham - scored from close range in injury time to seal the three points at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

"I thought we would get one more chance at the end," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"That is why I brought Joe Pigott on, so we could get more crosses into the box and get a bit more joy.

"I'm absolutely thrilled with the three points."

Despite dominating possession Portsmouth struggled to break through the Brewers defence for 90 minutes.

"It was a tough game and Burton came with a gameplan, and they were excellent at doing it," added Mousinho.

"If you look at their backline they've got John Brayford, in the middle they have Sam Hughes who is excellent and Jasper Moon who is on loan from Barnsley.

"They have some really good players and that's just their back three."

When will keeper Macey return?

Pompey's back-up goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi started his second match in a row, with first choice shot stopper Matt Macey out with a stomach bug.

Mousinho was full of praise for the 21-year-old, who made a crucial save in the first half: "Josh was absolutely brilliant.

"He only found out he was playing at about 16:30 GMT but he kept his head down, didn't say anything he didn't moan.

"I think we dealt with Burton especially well in the second half.

"Matt's condition has improved and it's just a case of waiting to see how he is."

Mousinho tells squad to always 'be ready'

Portsmouth, who have games in hand on most of League One's top six, are up to 10th in the table and 12 points outside the play-off places with 17 games left.

Mousinho has told his squad to always be ready to play after handing starts to wingers Paddy Lane and Reeco Hackett.

"The last two times Reeco has come on he has really affected the game.

"He gets his head down, he doesn't sulk, he works hard at training and I know he is a threat.

"Reeco isn't quite there with his final ball yet but I was really pleased with his contribution.

"It was great to give Paddy his full debut at Fratton Park and he put in a really good performance - he just needs some work in the final third before the weekend.

"I've told the lads you have to be ready.

"You have to be professional and you have to make sure you are prepared when called upon."