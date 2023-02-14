Sheffield United are second in the Championship

The EFL has said it is "awaiting responses" from Dozy Mmobuosi and Sheffield United over the Nigerian billionaire's proposed takeover.

It was reported earlier this month that Mmobuosi's takeover was at an "advanced stage".

However, the EFL say they "will not process a change of control at the club" until both parties respond to additional queries.

The Blades are second in the Championship, 10 points clear of third.

"Whilst the League is in receipt of the share purchase agreement and owners and directors' test declaration, alongside some evidence of source and sufficiency of funding, it has previously raised a number of additional queries with the proposed purchaser and the club," the EFL said in a statement.

"The EFL has been awaiting a response on those queries for some time and until the League is satisfied that the requirements of its regulations have been met, it will not process a change of control at the club."

The Blades, who are currently owned by Prince Abdullah, are under a transfer embargo over missed payments to another club for a transfer.

Despite the embargo meaning they were unable to add to their squad in January Paul Heckingbottom's men look on course for a return to the Premier League after two seasons back in the second tier.