The Scotland players watch on during the penalty shoot-out against Hungary in last year's Pinatar Cup

Pinatar Cup - Iceland v Scotland Venue: Murcia, Spain Date: Wednesday 15 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on the BBC iPlayer and Sport website

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie insists there has been "good communication" between the players and Scottish FA staff at the team's Spanish camp ahead of three Pinatar Cup games in a week.

The Aston Villa centre-half is leading the squad's tribunal case against the SFA over equal pay and conditions but maintains the focus is on the football.

"The mood's really good," said Corsie.

"We all understand the importance of focusing on the football this week and working hard on and off the pitch."

The squad have gathered in south-east Spain looking to shake off the disappointment of their World Cup play-off defeat by the Republic of Ireland at Hampden in October.

Pedro Martinez Losa's team face Iceland on Wednesday, the Philippines on Saturday and Wales next Tuesday in the Pinatar Cup. The tournament forms part of the squad's preparations for the new Nations League matches in the autumn.

"It's the perfect environment to get a lot of work done," said Corsie, capped 137 times. "We know that we now have seven months to prepare as best as we can for qualification matches.

"The tournament gives us a highly demanding training environment but also the opportunity to play three really good competitive games.

"There's been good communication between staff and players. We now need to keep demanding high standards of one another and that's what we'll do. We have high ambitions as a collective."

Scotland have beaten Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly since the defeat by the Irish, but Corsie admitted that missing out on this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was "still a bit raw".

She said: "We felt like we had the capabilities to be there, but we fell short. That doesn't fully leave you but we're not dwelling on that. We want to ensure we develop in the areas we didn't do well in.

"We have a really good group of players and a core group that fall into the leadership bracket. There's a range of ages there, which is important because it means that everyone's voice has a way to get put forward.

"I feel like the girls are totally driven and want the team to achieve the best it can."

Corsie said the legal matters were "something we can't get into" at present but admitted that, as captain, the role "comes with different responsibilities and that's something I feel I pride myself on".

She added: "Obviously the circumstances are new for me and difficult and challenging in different ways, but everyone supports each other.

"Playing for Scotland is the greatest honour. It's the best feeling and I know that all the girls understand the privilege it is to do that.

"We all come here collectively to work hard and to represent our country, represent the people back home and try our absolute best to win."