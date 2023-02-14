Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds United say Michael Skubala will carry on as the club's caretaker manager for their "upcoming fixtures" as they continue to search for Jesse Marsch's full-time successor.

Leeds, who are 17th in the Premier League, go to 18th-placed Everton on Saturday in a crucial game.

Under 21-coach Skubala, 40, has been in temporary charge since Marsch was sacked last week.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani had initially promised a quick appointment.

But the West Yorkshire club have had several setbacks in their hunt for a new manager.

An approach for Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola was blocked, while Feyenoord's Arne Slot ruled himself out.

On Monday, former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder fell out of contention after a negative reaction from many fans.

Under former England futsal boss Skubala, Leeds have drawn 2-2 at Manchester United and lost to the same opponents on Sunday.

"I have really enjoyed the experience and the team and staff have responded well," said Skubala, who will continue to be supported by coaches Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas.

"I know I speak for Paco and Chris when I say that it is an honour to be on the touchline at this club.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to help to push on up the table in the short term, whilst the board focus on the long-term future of the team."