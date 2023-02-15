Match ends, Club Brugge 0, Benfica 2.
Benfica beat Club Bruges in Scott Parker's Champions League debut as manager of the Belgian champions.
Jack Hendry tripped Goncalo Ramos in the area four minutes after half time, and Joao Mario scored the penalty despite his shot being pushed on to the underside of the bar by Simon Mignolet.
David Neres doubled the visitors' lead late on after a defensive error.
Parker, who took charge of Bruges in December, now faces an uphill task to guide his side into the quarter-finals.
The second leg of the last-16 tie takes place in Lisbon on 7 March.
Bruges are making their debut in the Champions League knockouts and were outclassed by the Portuguese side, who topped Group H ahead of Paris St-Germain and Juventus.
After Mario's penalty had put Benfica in front, Bruges right-back Bjorn Meijer miscontrolled a through ball with just two minutes remaining.
Brazilian winger Neres pounce, and slotted past Mignolet for Benfica's 18th Champions League goal this season.
Defeat means Parker has now won only one of eight games in charge of Bruges.
Line-ups
Club Bruges
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 5Hendry
- 44Mechele
- 14Meijer
- 6OdoiBooked at 9minsSubstituted forNielsenat 65'minutes
- 15Onyedika
- 19SowahBooked at 29minsSubstituted forJutglàat 79'minutes
- 20Vanaken
- 17Buchanan
- 10Lang
Substitutes
- 9Jutglà
- 21Bursik
- 26Rits
- 27Nielsen
- 28Boyata
- 32Nusa
- 70Yaremchuk
- 94Sylla
- 98Sandra
Benfica
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Vlachodimos
- 6Bah
- 66António Silva
- 30OtamendiBooked at 43mins
- 3Grimaldo
- 61Morris Luís
- 22Lima Silva Machado
- 20João MárioSubstituted forGonçalves Nevesat 90+4'minutes
- 27Fernandes Ferreira da SilvaSubstituted forNeres Camposat 65'minutes
- 8Aursnes
- 88Gonçalo RamosSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Moraes Júnior
- 4Veríssimo da Silva
- 7Neres Campos
- 15Gonçalo Guedes
- 19Tengstedt
- 21Schjelderup
- 24Jumpe Soares
- 33Musa
- 75Nogueira Gomes
- 87Gonçalves Neves
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
- 93Draxler
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Club Brugge 0, Benfica 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. João Neves replaces João Mário.
Offside, Benfica. Fredrik Aursnes tries a through ball, but David Neres is caught offside.
David Neres (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge).
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes.
Offside, Benfica. Florentino tries a through ball, but David Neres is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Club Brugge 0, Benfica 2. David Neres (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Offside, Benfica. Chiquinho tries a through ball, but David Neres is caught offside.
Hand ball by Alexander Bah (Benfica).
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by António Silva.
Foul by David Neres (Benfica).
Post update
Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gonçalo Guedes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge).
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Ferran Jutglà replaces Kamal Sowah.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Tajon Buchanan.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jack Hendry.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
