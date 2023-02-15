Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scott Parker replaced Carl Hoefkens as Club Bruges manager on New Year's Eve

Benfica beat Club Bruges in Scott Parker's Champions League debut as manager of the Belgian champions.

Jack Hendry tripped Goncalo Ramos in the area four minutes after half time, and Joao Mario scored the penalty despite his shot being pushed on to the underside of the bar by Simon Mignolet.

David Neres doubled the visitors' lead late on after a defensive error.

Parker, who took charge of Bruges in December, now faces an uphill task to guide his side into the quarter-finals.

The second leg of the last-16 tie takes place in Lisbon on 7 March.

Bruges are making their debut in the Champions League knockouts and were outclassed by the Portuguese side, who topped Group H ahead of Paris St-Germain and Juventus.

After Mario's penalty had put Benfica in front, Bruges right-back Bjorn Meijer miscontrolled a through ball with just two minutes remaining.

Brazilian winger Neres pounce, and slotted past Mignolet for Benfica's 18th Champions League goal this season.

Defeat means Parker has now won only one of eight games in charge of Bruges.