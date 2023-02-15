Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Club BrugesClub Bruges0BenficaBenfica2

Club Bruges 0-2 Benfica: Joao Mario and David Neres score in first-leg win over Scott Parker's Belgians

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scott Parker looks dejected
Scott Parker replaced Carl Hoefkens as Club Bruges manager on New Year's Eve

Benfica beat Club Bruges in Scott Parker's Champions League debut as manager of the Belgian champions.

Jack Hendry tripped Goncalo Ramos in the area four minutes after half time, and Joao Mario scored the penalty despite his shot being pushed on to the underside of the bar by Simon Mignolet.

David Neres doubled the visitors' lead late on after a defensive error.

Parker, who took charge of Bruges in December, now faces an uphill task to guide his side into the quarter-finals.

The second leg of the last-16 tie takes place in Lisbon on 7 March.

Bruges are making their debut in the Champions League knockouts and were outclassed by the Portuguese side, who topped Group H ahead of Paris St-Germain and Juventus.

After Mario's penalty had put Benfica in front, Bruges right-back Bjorn Meijer miscontrolled a through ball with just two minutes remaining.

Brazilian winger Neres pounce, and slotted past Mignolet for Benfica's 18th Champions League goal this season.

Defeat means Parker has now won only one of eight games in charge of Bruges.

Line-ups

Club Bruges

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Hendry
  • 44Mechele
  • 14Meijer
  • 6OdoiBooked at 9minsSubstituted forNielsenat 65'minutes
  • 15Onyedika
  • 19SowahBooked at 29minsSubstituted forJutglàat 79'minutes
  • 20Vanaken
  • 17Buchanan
  • 10Lang

Substitutes

  • 9Jutglà
  • 21Bursik
  • 26Rits
  • 27Nielsen
  • 28Boyata
  • 32Nusa
  • 70Yaremchuk
  • 94Sylla
  • 98Sandra

Benfica

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 6Bah
  • 66António Silva
  • 30OtamendiBooked at 43mins
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 61Morris Luís
  • 22Lima Silva Machado
  • 20João MárioSubstituted forGonçalves Nevesat 90+4'minutes
  • 27Fernandes Ferreira da SilvaSubstituted forNeres Camposat 65'minutes
  • 8Aursnes
  • 88Gonçalo RamosSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Moraes Júnior
  • 4Veríssimo da Silva
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 15Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Tengstedt
  • 21Schjelderup
  • 24Jumpe Soares
  • 33Musa
  • 75Nogueira Gomes
  • 87Gonçalves Neves
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
  • 93Draxler
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BrugesAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Club Brugge 0, Benfica 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Club Brugge 0, Benfica 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. João Neves replaces João Mário.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Benfica. Fredrik Aursnes tries a through ball, but David Neres is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    David Neres (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Benfica. Florentino tries a through ball, but David Neres is caught offside.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Club Brugge 0, Benfica 2. David Neres (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Benfica. Chiquinho tries a through ball, but David Neres is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Alexander Bah (Benfica).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by António Silva.

  13. Post update

    Foul by David Neres (Benfica).

  14. Post update

    Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Gonçalo Guedes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Ferran Jutglà replaces Kamal Sowah.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Tajon Buchanan.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jack Hendry.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 22:14

    Only the fourth English manager to manage a team in the knockout stages of the Champions League since 1992. Can you name the other three?

    • Reply posted by RKP80, today at 22:18

      RKP80 replied:
      great question - my suggestions are Bobby Robson, Steve Mclaren and Roy Hodgson

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 22:12

    Great win for Benfica and great start before the second leg.

