Scott Parker's Club Bruges have reached the Champions League last 16 for the first time in ten attempts

English manager Scott Parker will make his managerial debut in the Champions League when Club Bruges host Benfica in the last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

The former Fulham and Bournemouth boss was appointed head coach of the Belgian side on New Year's Eve.

Bruges have reached the knockout stage for the first time in the competition's current format.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for everyone at the football club," said Parker.

"[It's a] big opportunity for us, one to go and enjoy this occasion, this opportunity and also try and leave our mark on the competition as well."

While Bruges have performed exceptionally well in Europe they are struggling domestically, sitting 20 points behind Jupiler Pro League leaders Genk in fourth after a 1-1 draw with Union Saint-Gilloise last Friday.

Parker has won just one of his seven league games in charge.

"Of course, the level of opposition we're going up against is completely different to [the Belgian top flight] and we need to respect that," he added. "We need to understand that we're going up against a very good side in Benfica, who have quality all over the pitch.

"We need to show ourselves tomorrow, be competitive. We need to nullify any threats Benfica are going to pose to us. Hopefully we can expose and hurt a good side in our moments."

'The Champions League is where we want to be'

Parker, who played in the competition with Chelsea, is excited at the prospect of his side featuring in the knockout stage of Europe's elite competition.

"My players and us as a football club are extremely excited about the opportunity that faces us," he said. "This is where we all want to be.

"This opportunity is one we are relishing and looking forward to. We need to be fearless in every approach - go out and give the best of ourselves."

Belgium midfielder Hans Vanaken added: "We hope we can continue our strong Champions League run tomorrow. We have nothing to lose and we want to get a good result."