Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Club BrugesClub Bruges20:00BenficaBenfica
Venue: Jan Breydelstadion

Club Bruges v Benfica: Scott Parker ready to 'leave mark' on Champions League managerial debut

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scott Parker applauds supporters
Scott Parker's Club Bruges have reached the Champions League last 16 for the first time in ten attempts

English manager Scott Parker will make his managerial debut in the Champions League when Club Bruges host Benfica in the last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

The former Fulham and Bournemouth boss was appointed head coach of the Belgian side on New Year's Eve.

Bruges have reached the knockout stage for the first time in the competition's current format.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for everyone at the football club," said Parker.

"[It's a] big opportunity for us, one to go and enjoy this occasion, this opportunity and also try and leave our mark on the competition as well."

While Bruges have performed exceptionally well in Europe they are struggling domestically, sitting 20 points behind Jupiler Pro League leaders Genk in fourth after a 1-1 draw with Union Saint-Gilloise last Friday.

Parker has won just one of his seven league games in charge.

"Of course, the level of opposition we're going up against is completely different to [the Belgian top flight] and we need to respect that," he added. "We need to understand that we're going up against a very good side in Benfica, who have quality all over the pitch.

"We need to show ourselves tomorrow, be competitive. We need to nullify any threats Benfica are going to pose to us. Hopefully we can expose and hurt a good side in our moments."

'The Champions League is where we want to be'

Parker, who played in the competition with Chelsea, is excited at the prospect of his side featuring in the knockout stage of Europe's elite competition.

"My players and us as a football club are extremely excited about the opportunity that faces us," he said. "This is where we all want to be.

"This opportunity is one we are relishing and looking forward to. We need to be fearless in every approach - go out and give the best of ourselves."

Belgium midfielder Hans Vanaken added: "We hope we can continue our strong Champions League run tomorrow. We have nothing to lose and we want to get a good result."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 15th February 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6411104613
2AC Milan6312127510
3RB Salzburg613259-46
4Dinamo Zagreb6114411-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6411156913
2RB Leipzig6402139412
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132810-26
4Celtic6024415-112

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201421214
2B Dortmund623110559
3Sevilla6123612-65
4FC Copenhagen6033112-113

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica6420167914
2PSG6420167914
3Juventus6105913-43
4Maccabi Haifa6105721-143
View full Champions League tables

