Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1ChelseaChelsea0

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea: Karim Adeyemi's superb solo goal sinks Blues

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments148

Borussia Dortmund extend their winning run to seven games
Borussia Dortmund extend their winning run to seven games

Karim Adeyemi scored a brilliant solo goal to condemn Chelsea to defeat in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League side rued missed chances as Joao Felix shot over from a good position and then hit the crossbar in the first half.

Reece James also forced two fine saves out of Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the second half as the visitors grew in confidence against the hosts, who were themselves struggling to create many chances.

But Chelsea were undone on the counter midway through the second period when Adeyemi broke from inside his own half following a Chelsea corner, knocked the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga before slotting into the empty net.

Chelsea, to their credit, pushed for an equaliser and Emre Can swept the ball right off the goalline as Kalidou Koulibaly's deflected strike looks certain to trickle into the net.

Enzo Fernandez thought he'd equalise in the last seconds of stoppage time but his goalbound long-range strike was stopped superbly by Kobel as Dortmund held on.

Defeat leaves Graham Potter's side with the task of overturning the tie when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on 7 March.

Positive Chelsea display undone by familiar attacking issues

Chelsea brought in eight new players during a busy January, yet this was another match that exposed their failure to sign an out-and-out striker.

Three of the Blues' big money arrivals started the game - Mykhailo Mudryk, Fernandez and Felix - with the others ineligible because of Champions League restrictions on the number of players who can be added to squads after the group stage.

All three certainly add to the Chelsea squad's quality but none have so far been able to provide the answer to their goalscoring issues.

Felix was outstanding in the first half in Germany and looked the most likely to make a breakthrough as he got into several good positions, but failed to capitalise.

It took almost an hour for Chelsea to manage a shot on target - when James' free kick was superbly saved. Dortmund were not much better, but showed the clinical touch when Adeyemi broke, powered past Fernandez and then Kepa before slotting into the net.

The travelling fans were left frustrated - as Chelsea were arguably the better side against hosts who had won their previous six games.

Chelsea haven't scored twice in a game since the start of November, underlining the enormity of their task in the return leg unless things improve significantly in the final third.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKobel
    Average rating

    6.41

  2. Squad number17Player nameWolf
    Average rating

    5.72

  3. Squad number25Player nameSüle
    Average rating

    6.08

  4. Squad number4Player nameSchlotterbeck
    Average rating

    6.16

  5. Squad number13Player nameRaphaël Guerreiro
    Average rating

    6.07

  6. Squad number23Player nameCan
    Average rating

    6.36

  7. Squad number19Player nameBrandt
    Average rating

    6.27

  8. Squad number22Player nameBellingham
    Average rating

    7.49

  9. Squad number6Player nameÖzcan
    Average rating

    5.79

  10. Squad number27Player nameAdeyemi
    Average rating

    7.16

  11. Squad number9Player nameHaller
    Average rating

    6.27

Substitutes

  1. Squad number20Player nameModeste
    Average rating

    5.80

  2. Squad number26Player nameRyerson
    Average rating

    5.78

  3. Squad number43Player nameBynoe-Gittens
    Average rating

    5.76

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    6.44

  2. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.18

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    7.42

  4. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    6.78

  5. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    6.97

  6. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.42

  7. Squad number5Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    6.85

  8. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    6.10

  9. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    7.14

  10. Squad number15Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    6.15

  11. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    5.54

Substitutes

  1. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.76

  2. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    4.81

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 17WolfSubstituted forRyersonat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 25SüleBooked at 90mins
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 23CanBooked at 53mins
  • 19Brandt
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 49mins
  • 6ÖzcanBooked at 85mins
  • 27AdeyemiBooked at 77minsSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 79'minutes
  • 9HallerSubstituted forModesteat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Reyna
  • 8Dahoud
  • 11Reus
  • 15Hummels
  • 20Modeste
  • 21Malen
  • 24Meunier
  • 26Ryerson
  • 33Meyer
  • 36Rothe
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens
  • 44Coulibaly

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 24JamesBooked at 9mins
  • 6Thiago SilvaBooked at 16mins
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forMountat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 5Fernández
  • 22ZiyechBooked at 72mins
  • 11João Félix
  • 15MudrykSubstituted forCucurellaat 71'minutes
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 8Kovacic
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 19Mount
  • 20Zakaria
  • 23Gallagher
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 32Cucurella
  • 33Fofana
  • 47Bergström
  • 67Hall
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home14
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Chelsea 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Chelsea 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Enzo Fernández (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Reece James tries a through ball, but João Félix is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck.

  9. Booking

    Mason Mount (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Booking

    Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund).

  13. Post update

    Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  17. Booking

    Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund).

  19. Post update

    João Félix (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

150 comments

  • Comment posted by One2note , today at 22:00

    Best performance I’ve seen from Chelsea in a long time . Once this team gels , they will be up amongst the elected once again .

    • Reply posted by Ngolo, today at 22:04

      Ngolo replied:
      Absolutely. Some top performances today. Just not clinical.

  • Comment posted by FXImpactUser, today at 22:03

    Our best performance under Potter and unlucky to lose. Give Fofana a go upfront against Southampton on Saturday please Graham.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I can see Southampton winning that one

  • Comment posted by Stamford Bridgeing the gap, today at 22:04

    So many chances brilliant away performance spoiled because we play Havertz as a false 9 yet again it hasn’t worked for 2 seasons at least, why does GP think it will now. Tammy Abraham should never have been sold absolutely proven now.

  • Comment posted by kay, today at 22:03

    If ever there was bad luck in football, Chelsea had it all tonight. Then also, lack of striker is becoming annoying.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So why did you not sign one then😆

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:59

    proper chelsea fans will know we were unlucky. it was a good performance. UP THE CHELS

    • Reply posted by BobbyOsram, today at 22:04

      BobbyOsram replied:
      Embarrassment to English football, they spend over 500M in less than 6 months and still can’t score. Sad pathetic Chelsea FC

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 22:04

    What a great game of football. Everything the Milan Spurs game wasn’t yesterday. Both teams playing skilful, attacking football. Draw would have been a fair result based on chances, but Chelsea seem unable to score recently it seems.

    • Reply posted by Ngolo, today at 22:08

      Ngolo replied:
      Yeah it was a high quality game. Just disappointing we didn’t take our chances and they took one!

  • Comment posted by Jammy, today at 21:59

    Well, they played better than last few games if Potter gets them to play like this week in and week out then maybe there’s a hope.
    Shame they got nothing tonight though..

    • Reply posted by teez, today at 22:13

      teez replied:
      Harry Potter, is not a winner and he will never have chelsea competing at the top top level. We need a new manager

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 22:01

    We are still in it. We were unlucky not to score but we do need a striker and move the ball quicker.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:13

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So why did you not sign one last month😆

  • Comment posted by WhathaveTottenhamwon, today at 22:00

    Chelsea's problem laid bare once again - no-one can put the ball in the net.