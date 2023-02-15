Last updated on .From the section European Football

Borussia Dortmund extend their winning run to seven games

Karim Adeyemi scored a brilliant solo goal to condemn Chelsea to defeat in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League side rued missed chances as Joao Felix shot over from a good position and then hit the crossbar in the first half.

Reece James also forced two fine saves out of Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the second half as the visitors grew in confidence against the hosts, who were themselves struggling to create many chances.

But Chelsea were undone on the counter midway through the second period when Adeyemi broke from inside his own half following a Chelsea corner, knocked the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga before slotting into the empty net.

Chelsea, to their credit, pushed for an equaliser and Emre Can swept the ball right off the goalline as Kalidou Koulibaly's deflected strike looks certain to trickle into the net.

Enzo Fernandez thought he'd equalise in the last seconds of stoppage time but his goalbound long-range strike was stopped superbly by Kobel as Dortmund held on.

Defeat leaves Graham Potter's side with the task of overturning the tie when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on 7 March.

Positive Chelsea display undone by familiar attacking issues

Chelsea brought in eight new players during a busy January, yet this was another match that exposed their failure to sign an out-and-out striker.

Three of the Blues' big money arrivals started the game - Mykhailo Mudryk, Fernandez and Felix - with the others ineligible because of Champions League restrictions on the number of players who can be added to squads after the group stage.

All three certainly add to the Chelsea squad's quality but none have so far been able to provide the answer to their goalscoring issues.

Felix was outstanding in the first half in Germany and looked the most likely to make a breakthrough as he got into several good positions, but failed to capitalise.

It took almost an hour for Chelsea to manage a shot on target - when James' free kick was superbly saved. Dortmund were not much better, but showed the clinical touch when Adeyemi broke, powered past Fernandez and then Kepa before slotting into the net.

The travelling fans were left frustrated - as Chelsea were arguably the better side against hosts who had won their previous six games.

Chelsea haven't scored twice in a game since the start of November, underlining the enormity of their task in the return leg unless things improve significantly in the final third.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection B Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Kobel Average rating 6.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Wolf Average rating 5.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Süle Average rating 6.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Schlotterbeck Average rating 6.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Raphaël Guerreiro Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Can Average rating 6.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Brandt Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Bellingham Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Özcan Average rating 5.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Adeyemi Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Haller Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 20 Player name Modeste Average rating 5.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Ryerson Average rating 5.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Bynoe-Gittens Average rating 5.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 7.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Koulibaly Average rating 6.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 6.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 6.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Fernández Average rating 6.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 6.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name João Félix Average rating 7.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Mudryk Average rating 6.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 5.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 5.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Cucurella Average rating 4.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10